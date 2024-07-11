Brooklyn & Bailey Revealed Which Twin Is Pregnant In The Sweetest Way

One of Gen Z’s favorite YouTubers is having a baby! And in true content creator fashion, Brooklyn McKnight’s pregnancy announcement was honestly iconic.

First, she teased the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 9, with sonogram photos and the caption “coming soon…”.

But given that Brooklyn shares an account with her twin sister Bailey, fans were initially left to guess which twin was expecting, as the picture just showed someone from the neck down. The comments were flooded with congratulatory messages and guesses as to which twin it was. “bye I’m gonna go cry for a bit,” one comment wrote.

But many commenters had a feeling which twin it would be. One commenter wrote, “OMG So exciting!! I KNEW it when Brooklyn wasn’t participating in the tube wars!!” One person even pointed out recent posts on their Instagram, stating, “It’s Brooklyn, look back two posts. She’s hiding her belly with the dog and then doing a picture from behind with Dakota…”

Fans already knew that the 24-year-olds had different timelines in mind when it came to starting a family, with Brooklyn and her husband Dakota Blackburn wanting to start a family sooner than Bailey and her husband Asa McKnight-Howard. They both did newly wed Q&A’s where Bailey and Asa McKnight-Howard said two years ago that “they do not plan on having kids anytime soon… at least for a few years, at a minimum…” Brooklyn and Dakota Blackburn said in their newlywed video from a year ago that they would start trying for kids “probably in the next year or two…”

The next day — Wednesday, June 12 — the twins posted a video to their YouTube channel with the title, “Finding Out I’M PREGNANT,” revealing that it was in fact Brooklyn who is having a baby with her husband Dakota. After showing the live reaction of herself and Dakota finding out from a positive pregnancy test, she also gave fans a recap of what happened during her first ultrasound appointment and told fans the due date of the baby, which is Jan. 23, 2025. She mentions in the beginning of the video that after having surgery to remove her Skene’s Gland Cyst in April (a journey she documented on the twins’ socials), they took it as “a sign that we should start a family sooner than we thought we should.” Brooklyn and Dakota have been married since Sept. 30, 2022.

That same day a video was posted on the twins’ joint TikTok account, revealing once again it was Brooklyn and Dakota who were expecting. The video showed Brooklyn preparing the baby’s room while painting 2025 with green paint on the wall with the caption, “2025 can’t come soon enough 🥹.”

On July 11, another video was posted onto their TikTok with Brooklyn addressing the theories and guesses fans had from their Tuesday post saying which parts were correct and incorrect — mentioning the necklace as well as the placement of her dog and position of body in previous posts.

Many of the McKnight twins’ fans are around their age and have watched the two of them grow up over the years in front of their eyes during their own childhoods. They were among the first families on YouTube, as they initially started out on their mother Mindy McKnight’s YouTube channel, Cute Girls Hairstyles, as “CGH #1” and “CGH #2” before their mother decided to publicly reveal her kids’ names on the internet.

They then started their own channel 11 years ago and have since accumulated over 7 million followers on their YouTube channel, 6.8 million followers on their TikTok, and 9.4 million followers on their Instagram. As their Instagram bio states, they are “just twins living their life” and have openly shared their lives with their fans since the beginning, while also coming up with fun video concepts on their channel, such as twin swaps and outfit challenges.

They are also entrepreneurs, as they founded their own skin care line called stayitk and created a clothing and mascara brand called Lash Next Door. The twins both graduated from Baylor University in 2021 with bachelor’s degrees in entrepreneurship. Brooklyn then got her license as a master esthetician and also founded Sip City with Dakota Blackburn in 2022. Now, it appears, their next venture will be their biggest one yet!