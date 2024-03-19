Brittni Mason Always Listens To This 1 Song Before Every Race

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, Olympian Brittni Mason is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

If you’re looking for somebody to root for during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, it’s time you get to know Brittni Joi Mason a little more. Mason is an American Paralympic track and field athlete who has various accomplishments under her belt at just 25-years-old. She competed in her first Paralympic Games in Tokyo back in 2020, winning a gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay and silver medals in the 100-and 200-meter sprints, all of which she accomplished just two years after learning she was eligible to compete.

But these stats aren’t even what she considers her biggest achievement. “I know the Paralympic games are very impressive, and I love that I have that accomplishment,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “But my [greatest] achievement was [the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai],” where Mason — despite only having three weeks worth of training — broke the world record in the 4×100-meter Universal Relay with a time of 11.89 seconds.

“That race happened so fast,” Mason says, noting she remembers nothing about the race and has to watch videos of it to recall the whirlwind of the event. “I just remember …running as fast as I could, and then I was like, ‘Holy crap. A world record?’ Wasn’t expecting that.”

Running is certainly Mason’s calling as the sport is in her blood. “My mom ran track pretty much her whole life, and loved the sport,” she says. “My dad plays other sports, but loves track and field.”

While Mason has been running for most of her life, she’s been doing so with the condition Erbs Palsy, a condition that causes muscle weakness in the arm or shoulder as a result from an injury sustained during birth or later in life. “Most of my nerve damage is through my shoulder,” Mason says. “So I have very limited movement for rotation and anything above the head type of movement.”

Despite being born with this condition, Mason’s parents still got her involved in a variety of sports growing up to help expand her range of motion. While she did everything from gymnastics and dance to swimming, the one sport that really stuck was track.

Mason continued running track throughout school and into college at Eastern Michigan University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science as well as her master’s in Sport Management and Business Administration. While she loved running in college, Mason didn’t think she’d continue her track career after graduating. “I was ready to hang the spikes up,” she says. “I was like, ‘I’m not running professionally.’ There’s no way that I’m ever going to go pro.” Or so she thought.

Fast forward to 2024. Mason is currently training in Florida for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris this summer. She credits the warm Florida sun for getting her in the right headspace as she trains. “You might be tired from practice, but the sun is beaming on you, you’re outside, you’re enjoying nature … that’s been helping a lot mentally,” she says. Another thing helping? Self-care techniques like massages, pedicures, fun dinners, and shopping. “When I run well, I definitely think I deserve a good gift,” Mason shares.

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Which do you prefer: Running indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors.

What are some songs you listen to while training that get you in the zone?

I listen to Gospel. I listen to a little bit of Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj, but I always finish with a gospel song before I race. It’s called “Won’t He Do It” by Koryn Hawthorne.

If you could pick a dream location to compete at, where would it be?

Bali or Greece.

Who’s someone you look up to for encouragement?

My parents.

If little Brittni were in front of you right now, what would you say to her?

I would literally tell her to stay fabulous.

You’ve described yourself as a very girly girl. What’s your current style obsession?

Streetwear. The baggy jeans, the dunks, the tight-fitted tops, t-shirts, or tank tops. That’s my style.

What is a non-athletic hobby you’d like to try one day?

I would like to get into sewing and making my own clothes. I could create uniforms that are super girly to be able to compete in, even if it’s just for myself.

What are you manifesting for the next stage of your athletic career?

I would like to have a couple more world records!