Interested In The 4B Movement? Here Are 5 Books To Read

With the 2024 presidential election results re-electing Donald Trump as the 47th president of the U.S., chatter around the 4B Movement has been circulating the internet. If you’re not too familiar with this movement and the gravity of it, there are plenty of good books out there that will resonate with the beliefs and concerns that the 4B Movement has addressed in regard to women’s rights, gender equality, and sexual autonomy, and I’ve got a plethora of good recs for you to check out.
But before we get into these 4B reads, you should know the history of the 4B Movement. It began in South Korea around 2015 where youth-led radical feminism spread across online forums and social media platforms. As a response to gender inequalities in the workplace and violence against women, this movement influenced women’s interest in rejecting men using abstinence and nondating as a way to combat these inequalities. And now, with Trump’s re-election, American women are swearing to separate themselves from men to preserve their peace.
Now, if you want to learn more about systemic gender discrimination or the significance of this movement during these difficult times, there are some great books that outline these concepts in interesting ways. Whether you’re a fan of fiction, nonfiction, or even poetry, I promise these books will alter your perspective.
- Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo
-
The book that sparked the 4B Movement itself. Nam-joo’s debut novel Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 explores sexism within everyday life in South Korea, as it follows a young woman’s mental deterioration in the face of misogyny. From her behavior being policed by her male counterparts to being blamed for being sexually harassed, this novel discusses what the average woman’s life is like amidst these patriarchal obstacles.
Emotionally captivating and relevant, this is a great book to add to your reading list, as it’s essentially the origin of the global #MeToo movement.
- Your Silence Will Not Protect You by Audre Lorde
-
This is a collection of essays, speeches, and poems by Black lesbian feminist writer and poet, Audre Lorde. She often spoke on oppression and dismantling the system, and in this collection, she emphasizes the power of speaking up. In light of the recent election, revisiting Lorde’s writings regarding intersectionality is something that everyone should look into, as its relevancy in regards to the 4B Movement is apparent in its exploration of women’s rights.
- Her Body And Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
-
A personal favorite, this short story collection explores how being a woman can be a source of terror. The story “The Husband Stitch” was even nominated for the Nebula Award for Best Novelette, as Machado discusses the harm men often do to women’s bodies, especially post-pregnancy with the controversial “husband stitch” that involves adding extra sutures to a woman. This work examines the female body and her right to autonomy, which is especially relevant when it comes to the 4B Movement.
- Intercourse by Andrea Dworkin
-
Intercourse provoked heated discussions surrounding sex and its societal implications, as Dworkin argues that in a male-dominated society, sex between men and women constitutes a central aspect of women’s subordination to men. Sharp, powerful, and honest, this piece of nonfiction stands at the center of the 4B Movement and poses ideas about sex that we should all reflect on.
- Women, Race, and Class by Angela Davis
-
One of the most important scholars and activists, Angela Davis’s work studies the women’s liberation movement and the societal oppression of Black women in America. Things like rape, feminism, reproductive freedom, and all kinds of intersectional issues are explored in this book. It’s definitely a must-read for those who are interested in how class and race influence women differently and in covert, nuanced ways.
Overall, all of these books are incredibly informative, enlightening, and thought-provoking, especially in light of the election and the rekindling of the 4B Movement. Whether or not you partake in this movement is up to you, but knowing more about the reasons behind it will help you learn more about the systemic violence against women and their bodily autonomy.