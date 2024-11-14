Interested In The 4B Movement? Here Are 5 Books To Read

With the 2024 presidential election results re-electing Donald Trump as the 47th president of the U.S., chatter around the 4B Movement has been circulating the internet. If you’re not too familiar with this movement and the gravity of it, there are plenty of good books out there that will resonate with the beliefs and concerns that the 4B Movement has addressed in regard to women’s rights, gender equality, and sexual autonomy, and I’ve got a plethora of good recs for you to check out.

But before we get into these 4B reads, you should know the history of the 4B Movement. It began in South Korea around 2015 where youth-led radical feminism spread across online forums and social media platforms. As a response to gender inequalities in the workplace and violence against women, this movement influenced women’s interest in rejecting men using abstinence and nondating as a way to combat these inequalities. And now, with Trump’s re-election, American women are swearing to separate themselves from men to preserve their peace.

Now, if you want to learn more about systemic gender discrimination or the significance of this movement during these difficult times, there are some great books that outline these concepts in interesting ways. Whether you’re a fan of fiction, nonfiction, or even poetry, I promise these books will alter your perspective.

Overall, all of these books are incredibly informative, enlightening, and thought-provoking, especially in light of the election and the rekindling of the 4B Movement. Whether or not you partake in this movement is up to you, but knowing more about the reasons behind it will help you learn more about the systemic violence against women and their bodily autonomy.