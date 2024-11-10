Need Some Thanksgiving TV Episodes To Watch This Turkey Day? I Got You

It’s officially Thanksgiving season! While the holiday may not bring the same festivities as Halloween or Christmas, it’s still possible to get in the Turkey Day spirit! In my mind, Thanksgiving means cozy knit sweaters, leaves changing colors, a slight chill in the air, plenty of yummy food, and of course, being surrounded by the people you love. While we often skip straight from the horror movies of Halloween to cheerful, snowy Christmas classics, I’m a firm believer that Thanksgiving should not be overlooked. Sure, there’s a ton of Christmas TV show episodes to look forward to, but many series have at least one Thanksgiving episode.

I always love to curl up on the couch after Thanksgiving dinner (as I nibble on pie and avoid doing the dishes) and turn on a festive TV episode. Whether you’re looking for episodes to binge while laying on the couch over Thanksgiving break, or just something to play in the background while you simmer the cranberry sauce, I’ve got you covered. Do you want something nostalgic or more modern? A comedy, drama, or even a sing-along? No matter what, there are options for you. So without further adieu, here are my top TV episodes to watch this Thanksgiving.