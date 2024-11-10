Need Some Thanksgiving TV Episodes To Watch This Turkey Day? I Got You

It’s officially Thanksgiving season! While the holiday may not bring the same festivities as Halloween or Christmas, it’s still possible to get in the Turkey Day spirit! In my mind, Thanksgiving means cozy knit sweaters, leaves changing colors, a slight chill in the air, plenty of yummy food, and of course, being surrounded by the people you love. While we often skip straight from the horror movies of Halloween to cheerful, snowy Christmas classics, I’m a firm believer that Thanksgiving should not be overlooked. Sure, there’s a ton of Christmas TV show episodes to look forward to, but many series have at least one Thanksgiving episode.
I always love to curl up on the couch after Thanksgiving dinner (as I nibble on pie and avoid doing the dishes) and turn on a festive TV episode. Whether you’re looking for episodes to binge while laying on the couch over Thanksgiving break, or just something to play in the background while you simmer the cranberry sauce, I’ve got you covered. Do you want something nostalgic or more modern? A comedy, drama, or even a sing-along? No matter what, there are options for you. So without further adieu, here are my top TV episodes to watch this Thanksgiving.
- Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 9: “Blair Waldorf Must Pie”
I’ll take any excuse to revisit the Upper East Side. There’s always drama brewing when it comes to Serena, Blair, Nate, and Dan (Chuck, too, of course, but he isn’t in this episode). Blair struggles to accept that her dad won’t be home for Thanksgiving while the van der Woodsens and Humphreys spend the holiday together (despite Rufus and Lily’s complicated history). This episode is an early one in the series, bringing all the nostalgia we crave during the holidays.
- Friends Season 5 Episode 8: “The One With All The Thanksgivings”
This episode includes several flashbacks, as the friends remember their worst Thanksgivings. There are so many inside jokes among Friends fans, and this episode packs in several of them. From Monica cutting off Chandler’s toe, to her wearing the Thanksgiving turkey on her head, this episode brings multiple iconic moments.
- Gilmore Girls Season 3 Episode 9: “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving”
Gilmore Girls is packed full of fall-themed episodes, but this is my favorite of the Thanksgiving ones. Rory and Lorelai try to attend four Thanksgiving dinners (and spoiler alert: they succeed). The autumn-decorated streets of Stars Hollow and the hilarious antics of the townspeople are sure to make you feel back home for the holidays.
- Parks and Recreation Season 3 Episode 7: “Harvest Festival”
While this episode isn’t technically about Thanksgiving, it’s the closest thing we get to a Parks and Rec Thanksgiving (and it’s absolutely hilarious). Leslie works hard to plan the Harvest Festival for Pawnee (and she even booked Li’l Sebastian), but of course, things don’t go as planned. The festival is cursed, April and Andy fight, and Li’l Sebastian goes missing (thanks Jerry).
- Modern Family Season 6 Episode 3: “Three Turkeys”
When Phil is given the task of cooking Thanksgiving dinner, expect chaos (but don’t worry, Claire has a backup turkey). After their trip to Mexico is canceled, Jay and Gloria hide in their house, attempting to have their own private Thanksgiving, away from the family. But of course, like always with the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado-Tucker family, things never go as planned.
- How I Met Your Mother Season 3 Episode 9: “Slapsgiving”
How I Met Your Mother fans are all familiar with the slap bet, a running joke in the series. This episode is yet another installment in the slap bet saga, as Marshall terrorizes Barney, claiming he will use his slap soon. Meanwhile, Lily meticulously plans the perfect Thanksgiving dinner for the group, her and Marshall’s first as a married couple.
- Glee Season 4 Episode 8: "Thanksgiving"
Though the later seasons of Glee are arguably not as memorable as the earlier ones, this episode includes a few iconic moments. Between the mash-up of “Let’s Have A Kiki” and “Turkey Lurkey Time” and New Directions performing “Gangnam Style,” this is an episode that gleeks just can’t forget.
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
This is more of a short movie than a TV show episode, but it’s such a cozy classic. No matter how old I get, Snoopy’s elaborate Thanksgiving dinner of popcorn, jelly beans, and toast will always make me laugh. Watching a Charlie Brown special during the holidays is a must for me, and it’s perfect for all ages.
- That ‘70s Show Season 5 Episode 8: “Thank You”
It’s Thanksgiving in Point Place and of course, everyone is at the Foreman’s house. Eric can’t find the courage to tell his dad about his bad grades and that he’s engaged to Donna. But when the entire gang is under one roof (and not in the basement), it’s only a matter of time until Red catches them.
- Full House Season 1 Episode 9: “The Miracle of Thanksgiving”
When Thanksgiving doesn’t go as planned, here comes Danny, Joey, and Jesse to the rescue! There really is a Full House episode for every occasion, and this is the perfect one to watch while recovering from a post-dinner, pumpkin pie-fueled food coma.