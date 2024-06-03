Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Hold Up… Did Kendall Jenner Get Back Together With Her Ex?

ICYMI, rumors of Kendall Jenner and Grammy-winning singer Bad Bunny rekindling their relationship have been circulating through the internet ever since they called it quits in December 2023

The pair have been seen together sporadically since May 2024, just a few months after ending their relationship (albeit amicably) because they weren’t “on the same page in life” as one insider told People. After their initial split, Jenner was spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, and it seemed evident that seeing her with someone else made Bad Bunny realize just how much he missed her. Distance really does make the heart grow fonder.

Even after the pair split in December, it seemed like they couldn’t stay away from each other. The two spent New Year’s Eve together with some friends including other celebs like Justin and Hailey Bieber. Although they weren’t back together at that time, fans began speculating a possible rekindled relationship after seeing Jenner and Bad Bunny interact at the 2024 Met Gala after-party, sitting closely and smiling brightly as they appeared to be smitten. One source even told People that the two “were laughing and having the best time.” The literal cutest, if you ask me.

Jenner and Bad Bunny are fairly private people, preferring to keep all things romance to themselves and each other. In the September 2023 issue of Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny elaborated upon this, sharing, “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.” He also shared that he worked to improve upon his English for “specific people.” He then seemingly nodded at Jenner, saying, “With one of them, I couldn’t talk to her before.”

Jenner has also shared her need for privacy, especially after being in the spotlight since childhood. She told Elle in June 2023, “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Fans became even more certain of their rekindling after Jenner was seen at Bad Bunny’s concert in Florida on May 17, bopping her head along to the singer’s music. 

So, does this mean Jenner and Bad Bunny are back to being a couple? According to People, the pair are officially back together again. “It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” a source says. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.” Fling or endgame? Only time can tell.

