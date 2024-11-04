So, Are Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber *Actually* Dating?

One pair from Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars has scored 10s from viewers, and it’s none other than The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran and pro dancer Sasha Farber. The two were sadly eliminated during the Halloween-themed DWTS episode that aired on Oct. 29. Despite their elimination, the two have made it clear that this isn’t the end for them.

Fans have been speculating a romance between these two throughout the season. After all, Tran posted a TikTok of her and Farber sitting on the same side of the booth in a restaurant on Oct. 14 and what’s more romantic than that?

Following Tran’s experience on The Bachelorette, romance rumors sparked regarding her third-runner up of the season, Jonathon Johnson. While the two were spotted together on the red carpet for People Magazine’s 50th Anniversary event on Sept. 13, they denied romance rumors. “I’m just not at a place to explore a relationship with anyone,” Tran shared with NBC in a Sept. 17 interview. “Not even just Jonathon. It’s just not something that’s been on my mind at all.”

Now, it seems like Tran may be open to love. One TikTok in particular seemed to stir romance rumors even further between Tran and Farber after their elimination. In Tran’s TikTok, posted on Oct. 31, she lip-synced the words, “When one door closes, another one opens” as she knocks on Farber’s backyard gate. “We often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the ones that open for us,” the audio continues. She then embraces Farber and is seen putting her arm around him.

The caption of the video reads, “Private rehearsals starting ASAP,” and it’s no surprise that everyone in the comments immediately began shipping the two. “BABE IS THIS A SOFT LAUNCH,” one comment read. Derek Hough, a judge on DWTS, commented, “I give this a 100 :) happy for you two” with a red heart emoji. If this isn’t a soft launch, IDK what is.

On Nov. 3, Tran posted a montage on her Instagram to Taylor Swift’s “Long Live,” documenting the end of her journey as the Bachelorette to her time on DWTS. Her caption read, “From our first rehearsal to our last.” The video concluded with a clip from Tran and Farber’s last rehearsal where she is seen planting a kiss on his forehead.

Farber commented a multitude of teary-eyed emojis and red hearts. Tran’s family has even begun to weigh in on the romance rumors, with her brother, James, taking to the comment section to give this relationship his stamp of approval. His comment read, “When’s the wedding rehearsal?” That’s a question we can safely say that we are all wondering.

While it seems like we have no concrete answer as to whether Tran and Farber are actually dating, it’s safe to say that they’ve stolen the hearts of fans (and the DWTS judges).