Everything You Need To Know About The Anjali Chakra & Sufi Malik Cheating Scandal

The Indian and Pakistani social media influences, Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra ended their relationship just weeks before their wedding. (I’m actually losing my mind.) Believe it or not, the craziest part isn’t that the two are ending a five-year relationship — it’s that one of them cheated. So, what’s the deal with the Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra breakup? I’ll fill you in.

In case you aren’t familiar with the couple, let’s recap. Sufi and Anjali garnered attention in 2019 after sharing photos embracing their South Asian heritage on their first anniversary. The two became very popular for being an interfaith queer couple, with Sufi being Muslim and Anjali being Hindu.

The pair has been engaged since Sept. 22 and was coming up on their wedding date which was set for sometime near the end of April 2024. However, both Sufi and Anjali took to Instagram on March 24 to announce their shock split and reveal that Sufi had cheated just weeks before the big day.

“There has been a major turn of events in my relationship with Anjali,” Sufi began in her post, “I made an unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I’m owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so.”

In a similar post, Anjali noted the infidelity as the reason for calling off the wedding. She continued to say “I wish for absolutely no negativity to be shown towards Sufi, and that you respect this difficult decision.” Both she and Sufi expressed their gratitude to their fans for supporting them during the past five years as well.

Overall, fans have been appalled at this news, sharing that they didn’t see this coming at all. One TikToker commented “They’re one of the first POC queer couples I saw when I was younger and coming out. They gave me hope.” Others have expressed how heartbroken they are and that they genuinely never thought anything like this would happen to these two.

Even those who haven’t kept up with the couple have expressed how sad they are to find out the news. One TikToker noted, “I have zero clue who they are, but I just finished stalking their Instagrams and I’m heartbroken.” Another commented “Are you right that love is dead? YES.”

Sufi and Anjali have received massive amounts of kind words and well-wishes. Regardless of the unfortunate events, hopefully, they can both know that they have fans there for them no matter what!