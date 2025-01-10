Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Ana Huang\'s \'Twisted Love\' series
A ‘Twisted Love’ Series Is Coming To Netflix & BookTok Couldn’t Be Happier

Rojienne Groves

Sound off the BookTok notifications because everyone’s favorite spicy romance novel is coming to our screens! You heard that right, author Ana Huang just signed a seven-figure contract with Netflix for a TV series adaptation of her hit novel series, Twisted Love. Confirmed by Huang herself, the series has no attached cast yet but updates from the author are set to come soon.

The novel spread like wildfire all over many people’s FYPs, notorious for its high spice level. As a personal reader and fan of the series, besides the notorious spice, the storylines grip readers from page 1. The first book, Twisted Love, follows Ava Chen and her brother’s best friend, Alex Volkov, as they inevitably form an unbreakable bond with a complexity I’ve personally never read about. 

Book 2 of the Twisted series, Twisted Games, follows Princess Bridget von Ascheberg and her bodyguard, Rhys Larsen. Bridget is attending college in America, away from her European country and the possibility of a loveless marriage. She soon builds a dynamic with Rhys, where his protectiveness over her stems outside of the professional realm, and well, you can guess the rest of this well-loved trope.

@authoranahuang

💙💛❤️💚 #anahuang #twistedseries #twistedlove

♬ Twisted by Missio ft lines from StH – evilgrowsinme

Book 3, Twisted Hate, follows Jules Ambrose and Josh Chen, Twisted Love’s Ava Chen’s older brother. Unlike Ava’s trope, Jules and Josh have despised each other for years and had tension building between them because of that. They unexpectedly become co-workers and soon, sparks begin to fly. Meanwhile, Book 4, Twisted Lies, is a fake dating trope that follows Stella Alonso, an influencer, and Christian Harper, a wealthy CEO.

BookTok exploded at the news of Huang’s hit series being picked up by Netflix, immediately taking to TikTok to share their excitement.

@readingslumped

oh my goddd i never thought id see the day @Ana Huang #twistedlove #twistedseries #booktok #bookish

♬ original sound – maxxx
@bookedtildawn

I AM UNWELL OMG CONGRATULATIONS @Ana Huang #twistedlove #anahuang #romancebooktok #twistedlovebook #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Tina | romantasy booktok
@aynsley_broom

I am SO EXCITED for to see this series! But y’all when I tell you I was in for a SHOCK thinking this was a hockey romance book and it in fact wasn’t lol still loved it though! #booktok #twistedlove #annahuang #twistedlovebook

♬ Wildest Dreams x Diet Pepsi by Addison Rae – costcochain
@rachelmarieschmidt

YESSSS!!! 🩵 #twisted #twistedlove #anahuang #booktok @Ana Huang

♬ original sound – russo

Along with the news, fans have been imagining who they’d want to be cast in each role.

@diana.multifandom

My Alex and Ava || (I changed my Alex fancast..) #fyp #booktok #foryou #twistedseriesanahuang #twistedlovebook #edit #avachen #alexvolkov

♬ 10 wifies – lyla

But of course, we can’t forget about that one scene we all know so well from the book. Not to give too much away because that’s the excitement of it all, but let’s just say Alex grows increasingly more desperate and desiring of Ava. 

The entanglement of all the characters in Twisted Love presents the opportunity for more of the series to be picked up as seasons, each dedicated to one novel. To top it all, this Netflix deal is considered a huge “win” for BookTok due to the love fans have for an on-screen adaptation of a book. 

Twisted Love fans, our time to shine has finally come! 

Rojienne Groves is the Her Campus Entertainment & Culture Intern. She'll be covering anything and everything celebrities, trends, social media, and film/tv. Rojienne is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Media, Culture, and Communication. Rojienne indulges in everything film, TikTok, and TV-related, from writing to binge-watching. In her spare time, she can be found journaling in a local coffee shop and browsing the shelves at any bookstore.