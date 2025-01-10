A ‘Twisted Love’ Series Is Coming To Netflix & BookTok Couldn’t Be Happier

Sound off the BookTok notifications because everyone’s favorite spicy romance novel is coming to our screens! You heard that right, author Ana Huang just signed a seven-figure contract with Netflix for a TV series adaptation of her hit novel series, Twisted Love. Confirmed by Huang herself, the series has no attached cast yet but updates from the author are set to come soon.

The novel spread like wildfire all over many people’s FYPs, notorious for its high spice level. As a personal reader and fan of the series, besides the notorious spice, the storylines grip readers from page 1. The first book, Twisted Love, follows Ava Chen and her brother’s best friend, Alex Volkov, as they inevitably form an unbreakable bond with a complexity I’ve personally never read about.

Book 2 of the Twisted series, Twisted Games, follows Princess Bridget von Ascheberg and her bodyguard, Rhys Larsen. Bridget is attending college in America, away from her European country and the possibility of a loveless marriage. She soon builds a dynamic with Rhys, where his protectiveness over her stems outside of the professional realm, and well, you can guess the rest of this well-loved trope.

Book 3, Twisted Hate, follows Jules Ambrose and Josh Chen, Twisted Love’s Ava Chen’s older brother. Unlike Ava’s trope, Jules and Josh have despised each other for years and had tension building between them because of that. They unexpectedly become co-workers and soon, sparks begin to fly. Meanwhile, Book 4, Twisted Lies, is a fake dating trope that follows Stella Alonso, an influencer, and Christian Harper, a wealthy CEO.

BookTok exploded at the news of Huang’s hit series being picked up by Netflix, immediately taking to TikTok to share their excitement.

Along with the news, fans have been imagining who they’d want to be cast in each role.

But of course, we can’t forget about that one scene we all know so well from the book. Not to give too much away because that’s the excitement of it all, but let’s just say Alex grows increasingly more desperate and desiring of Ava.

The entanglement of all the characters in Twisted Love presents the opportunity for more of the series to be picked up as seasons, each dedicated to one novel. To top it all, this Netflix deal is considered a huge “win” for BookTok due to the love fans have for an on-screen adaptation of a book.

Twisted Love fans, our time to shine has finally come!