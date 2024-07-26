If You Love Bama Rush, These Bama Bound TikTokers Are Worth A Follow

Confession: Bama Rush is my Roman Empire. Second confession: I know that first statement isn’t that much of a confession, since Bama Rush is many people’s Roman Empire. And while the University of Alabama’s official rush process doesn’t begin until Aug. 10, the Bama content has already begun in earnest, with incoming freshmen — also known as “Bama Bound” students — tapping in to share their excitement for heading off to college.

It almost feels as if Bama is becoming a hub for social media savvy students in the South. This year, the creativity, energy, and OOTDs seen in the videos coming from Bama’s incoming class of fledgling college influencers are on a whole new level. These creators know the high caliber of content coming from Bama’s biggest stars, and they’re here to bring their own TikTok chops to the table.

Of course, a lot of these Bama Bound TikTokers will probably make their way over to RushTok in the coming weeks, as many of the creators have “I am a future PNM” written all over them. But you know what? Even if some of these creators don’t’ go through Bama Rush, I have a feeling they’re still going to create fire content about their time in school — and I’ll be here cheering them on.

May has the sweetest country accent, and if the fits in her videos are any indication of what she’ll wear during Bama Rush, I can’t wait to see what her OOTDs turn out to be!

Pageant girlies nominate the Bama scene, so Haylee is on track for success. Haylee was recently crowned as UNM National Teen, making history as the first Black teen to win. She was also a former Miss Texas Teen USA. That’s not all: She has also published a self-care journal titled I Am Worthy Just As I Am.

Hailing from Indiana, Teagan went super viral for her Bama Bound (which is the name of the school’s orientation) OOTD video with a bunch of her friends. Her energy is so contagious and bubbly, I can’t wait to see what kind of content she makes once she’s on campus.

From OOTDs to her dorm product hauls, Olivia Grace is already such a joy to watch. She’s already begun taking her followers on every step of the recruitment process, including a GRWM to film her PNM video.

Payton is a ball of sunshine. She is studying nursing at Bama and is refreshingly honest about the recruitment process, even showing her bloopers from her PMN video.

Skylar is a recruit for Alabama’s wheelchair basketball team, and although she isn’t rushing this year, I cannot wait to see what’s in store for her at Bama.