The Best BookTok Books Of 2024 To Read ASAP (If You Haven’t Already)

2024 was another incredible year for books, although, to be honest, it’s hard for books to ever have a bad year. With the release and reviving popularity of so many great novels and series, BookTok worked its magic, flooding our feeds with so many recommendations that it was inevitable some may have missed your feed. Whether you’re into romance, fantasy, thrillers, or thought-provoking memoirs, BookTok is always there to find you recommendations for every niche.

Although the reading community is still debating the pros and cons of BookTok, as always, there is controversy surrounding some of the subjects in popular novels and the way BookTok reacts to romance. Still, there is no mystery that the many recommendations have inspired book lovers, myself included, to get out of a reading slump. It does it so well that it would not be unusual for many of us to devour the books quickly, leaving little room for actual lecture readings! (It’s okay, we’ve all been there.)

So whether you’re already a bookworm, currently in a reading slump, or want to pick up a new hobby in 2025, be sure to check out these must-read books of 2024.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas

There is no other series like A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) by Sarah J. Maas that’s got BookTok in such a chokehold. If you feel like reading a steamy fantasy book that drops you into the beautiful yet dangerous world of the fae, this is the perfect read for you. ACOTAR is also one of the series that thrust “spicy” and “spice meter,” so just do with that what you will.

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

If you are looking for a thriller with twists and turns that will keep you up all night, this book is for you! The Housemaid drops you into the main character’s life as a maid for a rich family where their secrets and tensions escalate. This one is perfect for anyone who loves suspense and dark secrets.

The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Another Romantasy book you should check out is The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. The book has dragons, complicated family relations, and an enemies-to-lovers trope that’s set at a War College where “there are only two ways out: graduate or die.”

Ice Breaker by Hannah Grace

It’s no wonder this book is a TikTok sensation. The story follows a hockey player and a figure skater who have to share an ice rink. Though they hate each other at first, sparks begin to fly between the two, making this the perfect enemies-to-lovers trope with plenty of spice!

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

Although many of the books in this list have their fair share of lovers and haters, A Little Life has been one that divided the BookTok community. Following the lives of four friends in New York, the book goes into their dynamic and how they navigate trauma and many heavy topics. I would definitely recommend checking out content warnings.

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Going back to the more lighthearted reads, Funny Story by Emily Henry has cemented this author as one of the best romance writers. The story follows Daphne and Miles who unexpectedly become roommates when their ex’s start dating. Definitely a story that can help you get out of your reading slump!

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

If you are more of a slow-burn romance type, then Just for the Summer is the perfect read for you. It follows Justin and Emma as they date each other in order to break a curse where whoever they date and break up with soon find their soulmates. It also explores several themes including family, love (obviously), and careers while set on an island where Justin and Emma are staying for the summer.

Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

The Seven Year Slip is set in a magical apartment in New York that warps time but in the best way. It follows Clementine who meets Iwin, a previous resident. But the thing is, he’s seven years in the past while she’s seven years in the future.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

If you want to dive into dark academia, then look no further than The Secret History. It follows a group of students attending a New England college, who in their search for the transcendent” go down “a dangerous path, beyond human constructs of morality.”

Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Everything I Know About Love is a memoir that details Alderton’s life in England. It’s a refreshing and comforting read that explores friendships, love, body image, family, career, and so much more.