4 Things To Know About Getting An Internship In The World Of Finance

If you’ve been wondering what kind of internship provides you with the resources, training, and opportunities to make an impact and jumpstart your career, we’ve got you covered.

ICYMI, the finance industry offers more than what meets the eye, with roles across various skill sets, like technology, risk management, law, accounting, and so much more. But, landing an interesting internship at a strong company in the industry, like Millennium — a global alternative investment firm — can feel intimidating and TBH is no easy feat. Here’s some advice to help guide you through your internship search journey.

Mallory Triano, Global Head of Campus Recruiting at Millennium, helped us round up some great tips to help get an internship at an alternative investment management firm. She also gave us a glimpse into what an internship at Millennium looks like.

Decide How You Want to Intern

Choosing to intern at a global investment management firm like Millennium is a good chance to potentially be somewhere new since it’s a global firm with over 5,700 employees. Interns are from all over the world, too. Mallory noted that in addition to having their inaugural global quantitative research intern class, the most recent Millennium intern class also included interns in New York, London, Bengaluru, London, Singapore, Dublin, Hong Kong, and more.

Update Your Resume

Before you apply for your internship, learn more about the program and make sure that your resume is up to date. Add relevant information that will really make your internship application shine, like your GPA, extracurricular activities, leadership roles, and hobbies. You also should tailor your resume for each application and include words that align with what type of candidate they’re looking for. For example, Millennium is looking for ambitious individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit, high motivation, and a desire for growth.

Ace Your Interview

Once you’ve submitted your application with your up-to-date resume, prepare for your interview by learning about the company’s culture and your potential role through various resources, including the firm’s website and social media pages. Millennium, for example, has a ton of content available on its Life at Millennium page and across social media, including Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn. The constant learning process is something you’ll continue at your internship as well. As Mallory says, “Be curious to learn about the work you’ll be doing and learn from the people you’ll potentially work alongside.”

Establish What You Want Out Of Your Internship

Being an intern is *way* more than just having something extra to include on your resume. So, when you’re browsing internship opportunities, consider what else you want to gain from your experience as an intern. At Millennium, interns gain hands-on experience by working alongside their teams. “They are immersed in our entrepreneurial approach and culture, which fosters an environment where they can learn, grow, and share their own perspectives,” says Mallory, explaining that the firm’s internship program is “filled with various trainings, speaker and social events,” as well as opportunities to develop and build relationships with their managers, teams, and peers.

