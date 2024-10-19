Instagram has introduced another exciting new feature to make its platform even more creator- and influencer-friendly. On Oct. 15, Instagram rolled out a customizable digital profile card, giving the old, basic QR code a major makeover. Acting like a digital business card, the profile card displays a QR code that links to your account, along with additional info such as your handle, profile picture, and bio. It’s an ideal solution for creators and influencers who want to share their profiles with others, quickly and stylishly — without having to hover over people’s shoulders to ensure they typed in your username correctly.

What sets this profile card apart is its high level of customization. You can add personal touches like links to content, a song that matches your vibe, and even change the background image to better align with your personality or brand. It’s an ideal tool for presenting your account to collaborators, businesses, or anyone you’re trying to connect with. Whether you’re promoting your brand, connecting with colleagues, or simply sharing your contact info with new friends, this feature offers a fun and easy way to stand out.

But how can you maximize its potential when networking? Here are some steps you can take.

Courtesy of Meta

Access Your Instagram Profile Card

To get started, go to your Instagram profile and tap on the “Share Profile” option. This will bring up your digital profile card, which displays your QR code, handle, and other key information.

Edit Your Instagram Profile Card

In the top-right corner of the screen, select the pencil icon. This will allow you to edit your card including your bio, profile picture, and additional links to make it more personalized.

Share Your Instagram Profile Card

Once you’re happy with the look of your card, you can share it with friends or professionals by using the options at the bottom of the screen. You can send it directly or download it to share across other platforms.

Add Your Instagram Profile Card To Your Story

For an interactive option, use the “Add to Story” feature. This creates a rotating, two-sided card that you can further customize.

The new digital profile card isn’t just a fun way to showcase your Instagram account — it’s also a networking tool, especially for creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs. In the digital age, first impressions matter, and Instagram’s customizable card allows you to present a polished, professional, and personal snapshot of who you are. Whether you’re attending a virtual event, meeting potential collaborators, or connecting with businesses, your profile card acts as a quick way to share your social media presence and highlight key aspects of your personal brand.

However, before you start using your profile card for networking purposes, I recommend making sure that your Instagram account reflects the professional image you want to present. Take some time to clean up your profile — whether that’s updating your bio, curating your content, or aligning your posts with the brand or persona you want to project. Definitely archive some of those embarrassing photos from high school (it’s OK, we all have them).