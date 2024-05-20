Staring A Side Hustle? Try These 8 AI Hacks To Make It Easier

Let’s talk about AI — and no, I’m not just quoting lyrics from SZA’s “Ghost in the Machine” (although it *is* a great song). Artificial intelligence has been a force in just about every aspect of our lives these days as Gen Zers explore ways to (ethically!) use AI as a tool both in the classroom and at work. Naturally, it only makes sense that AI could also be helpful for making some extra cash with a side hustle.

If you’re a college student looking to get some professional experience (or TBH, any person looking to improve upon their side hustle), then you know that devoting time to a side job or passion project can be really hard to do. Trust me, I know how it feels to want to embark on a new business endeavor but simply not have the bandwidth to do so. That’s where AI comes in.

One of the biggest selling points of using AI is its ability to efficiently streamline processes, helping you save time and making you more productive overall. And there are tons of tools you can leverage to get this benefit. Below, check out eight AI hacks to make your side hustle easier, no matter your choice of industry.

1. Writing your promotional content

With just about any side hustle, you’re going to need some type of brand pitch or advertising deck — at the very least, you’ve got to have a website. Configuring the perfect copy for your brand can take a lot of time, and trial and error, but using AI platforms like Microsoft Copilot can help give that extra sparkle — and even boost your site’s ranking on search engines. One way to use Copilot is to use a prompt like, “How can I enhance this sentence?” insert the copy you’ve already written, and give examples on the specific ways you want it to be better — whether you want it written in a specific tone or have in target certain keywords to boost your SEO.

2. Developing your business plan

Don’t know how to start your side hustle? Another purpose for Microsoft Copilot or other generative AI platforms like ChatGPT is developing a business plan. By using the prompt, “Can you develop a business plan for [your business/industry]?” The AI tool can then give you a guide that’ll help with what you need, such as developing a pricing system or developing a timeline for launching your side hustle.

3. Taking notes on your meetings

This next hack will be a lifesaver for those who have lengthy business meetings. The platform Otter.ai has a feature called AI Meeting Assistant that takes meeting notes in real time to keep track of important topics. With the AI Meeting Assistant, you can either use the microphone on the website or paste your Zoom link so the AI assistant can record your transcript. Not only does it save time transcribing meeting notes by hand, but it also keeps all meeting notes in one place!

4. Editing photos

When you start your side hustle, you’re going to want to have some pics for your website and social media that convey what your biz is all about. Photo editing requires a lot of skill and attention to detail, and AI can be a helpful tool for those looking for an easier fix. Adobe Lightroom has a ton of AI features that are guaranteed to help you in the editing game.

5. Editing videos

Similarly, video editing is a commonly needed skill for many side hustles, especially if you’re planning on posting TikToks or Instagram Reels! But just like photo editing, video editing can be time-consuming; thankfully, many different editing software options have AI features to make the process easier. One of my faves is the AI-generated caption feature on CapCut. Hand-typing closed captions for videos can be so tedious, so having them generated for you makes the process go so much quicker!

6. Designing your website

Like I mentioned, a website is one of the most important things you need for a side hustle. If you’re looking to design a website for your business, I have a hack for you: Wix AI is a tool for those looking to get started with a basic template of a website. It helps by offering templates and examples to aid in building that foundation for the perfect website; from there, you can customize it as you see fit.

7. Advertising on social media

Social media has become a large avenue for money-making, so using social media to advertise your side hustle can help tremendously. But TBH, not everyone knows the ropes of social media advertising. If you have no clue where to start, allow AI to help. The platform Pencil helps create meaningful ads for just about all social media platforms, with a collection called the AI Ads Library, which offers tons of examples and ideas for ad content.

8. Creating a logo

Lastly, having a logo is key to ensuring your side hustle has a recognizable brand. If you’re looking to create a logo for your business but don’t know where to start, try using an AI Logo Generator to get some ideas. To use the logo generator, simply type in a description of your business and your website, and you’ll get some ideas for how to bring the look of your side hustle to life!