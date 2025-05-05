What Gen Z College Students Need To Know About GLP-1s & Weight Loss Surgery

Weight loss medications and bariatric surgery used to be considered last-resort options, but now, they’re everywhere. More young adults, including Gen Z college students, are turning to treatments like GLP-1 drugs (Ozempic, Wegovy) and weight loss surgery. And without a doubt, social media is fueling this trend, with influencers sharing their experiences and reshaping the conversation around body image and overall health.

But as these medical interventions become more mainstream, even among those without medical necessity, what does that mean for long-term health, the way we view weight loss, and the risks vs. rewards for our generation? “This trend is concerning for two big reasons,” Elizabeth Wassenaar, Eating Recovery Center Regional Medical Director, tells Her Campus. “The impact on those vulnerable to developing eating disorders and the effect on perpetuating harmful ideas of diet culture and weight stigma.”

If you’ve ever felt pressure to change your body, you’re not alone. College life comes with stress — balancing your studies, social life, and self-image — and the idea of an “easy fix” can sound tempting. But before considering weight loss medications or surgery, it’s important to understand the full picture: What works? What doesn’t? And most importantly, what’s safe?

According to a 2023 study from the National Library of Medicine, nearly 10% of young adults underwent weight-loss procedures in 2015, and that number steadily increased over time, reaching almost 15% by 2020. Given this trend, along with the recent rise in weight loss drugs and surgeries, it is possible that the percentage of weight loss procedures among young adults has continued to grow, potentially reaching 20-30% in the past five years. Meanwhile, appetite-suppressing medications are skyrocketing in popularity, with more students turning to prescriptions in pursuit of the “ideal” body.

And if you haven’t heard about GLP-1s, you will now. “Glucagon-like Peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1A) are a class of medications originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes,” says Wassennaar. “A side effect of GLP-1 As is to work in the brain to suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness, which often causes weight loss.” Sounds like a dream, right? But it turns out that these medications are becoming the go-to for weight loss, even for those who don’t have diabetes or metabolic issues.

After trying diet after diet, one of my peers decided it might be time to ditch the fads and try weight loss medication. Several months after Mia*, a 21-year-old college senior, was prescribed a GLP-1 drug by her doctor, she lost roughly 30 pounds. And she’s not alone. Among my friends, conversations about Ozempic, Wegovy, and even surgery are becoming more common — not in hushed, shameful tones, but like they’re just another option on the menu.

For some, these treatments have brought relief and results. For others, it’s a little more complicated. “I tried Ozempic for a couple of months at the beginning of this year,” says Jade*, 22. “I dropped some weight, but I also felt anxious all the time. I didn’t feel like myself at all.”

Even in my own family, the topic has come up. My dad was prescribed Ozempic two years ago for his diabetes, and he admitted he was hesitant to tell me because he knew how much I had been thinking about weight loss. But when he had a stroke in his eye in November 2023 — and we later learned that weight loss medications have been linked to potential eye-related side effects — that was all I needed to hear to stop considering it myself.

While it might seem like a simple solution, what’s marketed as an easy fix might not be as harmless as it seems. Before jumping on the bandwagon, it’s important to consider the long-term effects and whether this approach is truly the best for your health.

We’ve all heard that looks don’t matter, but honestly, let’s not kid ourselves. How we look impacts how we feel about ourselves. Especially for college students, the pressure to look a certain way is amplified by social media and society’s unrealistic beauty standards. On IG, TikTok, and everywhere else, there’s a constant bombardment of “perfect” bodies, making it feel as if you’re not constantly working on your appearance, you’re doing it wrong.

“Diet culture and weight stigma are very harmful ideas that all larger bodies are diseased that need to be treated with weight loss,” says Wassenaar. “We know the prescription of dieting and weight loss causes tremendous harm by reinforcing diet culture; creating barriers to medical care for individuals in larger bodies; and perpetuating myths about size and health and weight stigma.”

The Risks of Weight Loss Treatments

GLP-1 meds might be a game-changer for people with diabetes, but using them solely for weight loss? While they can curb appetite, they can also affect your body in some serious ways. “GLP-1 medications can impact nutrient intake and absorption, leading to nutrient deficiencies that can negatively affect hormone balance, egg and sperm quality, and overall reproductive function,” says Registered Dietitian and Fertility Nutrition Expert Ayla Barmmer. “A suppressed appetite and lower overall food intake can make it easy to fall short on protein, potentially leading to lower levels of Omega-3 fatty acids and essential amino acids, both of which play a role in reproductive health.”

And that’s not all. Long-term use of weight loss treatments can lead to digestive issues, fatigue, and even mood swings, leaving you feeling less than your best. Not to mention, there’s the potential for rebound weight gain once you stop the meds. It’s important to remember that no quick-fix medication can replace healthy habits like balanced eating and regular exercise.

However, it’s worth noting that while GLP-1As can offer “results,” they’re not a magic solution. Don’t just focus on the numbers on the scale — focus on how you feel, both inside and out.