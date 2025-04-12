So, your first date was a major success. Whether it’s a new relationship or a situationship that is now becoming serious, first dates are one of the stepping stones of what the rest of the relationship will turn out to be. And what better way to show your interest than typing out one of these flirty texts to send after a first date?

I know how nerve-wracking first dates can be, mainly due to expectations of positive impressions and trying to avoid awkwardness. Once you get more comfortable with your partner, your connection with them will grow stronger in all aspects of intimacy.

If the date went better than you expected, it may be the right time for you to jump into the water and send some flirty texts to your boo. Before you commit to this, consider how you’ll approach yourself. Do you think they’ll like lighthearted compliments? How about expressing interest in more dates in the future? Whatever comes to your mind, make sure to let your feelings be known and be courageous.

If you’re having trouble figuring out what will be considered “flirty,” take one of the following 20 recommended texts for your consideration. Not only will you keep your partner in mind, but the virtual communication could lead to a deeper bond and increased engagement. So, don’t be afraid to let your adventurous side out and take on the chance. In no time, the small talk that you shared over dinner will be transformed into a steamy text session.

20 flirty texts to send after a first date:

After our date last night, all I can think about is how bad I want you. I had a lot of fun the other night, we should do it again sometime. I wish you were here, wrapping your warm arms around my body. Let’s have our next date at my place, you’ll be in for a surprise. I loved the way you held my hand at dinner the other night. So, when are you going to hit me up again? Honestly, our date should’ve been longer, if you know what I mean. The only thing on my mind is your lips. The food was amazing, but having you in my presence was ten times better. I can’t stop thinking about you. I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight ;). Your Tinder profile matched your exact persona: sexy and playful. I’m going to dream about you tonight. Hopefully, our second date will be just as hot. Let’s go out this Saturday night, I’m all in for rocking your world. You’re so dreamy in person! I hope you made it home safely. I loved it when we played footsie under the table. Our kiss had me on cloud nine. Your fine self better make sure you have room in your calendar for me.

You’ll land that second date in no time.