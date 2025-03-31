10 Pink Palm Puff Hoodie Dupes To Buy If You Can’t Get Your Hands On The Viral One

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

A new kind of hoodie is in town, and it’s taking social media by storm. Pink Palm Puff is a brand that sells oversized and comfy hoodies with gorgeous beach and palm tree designs on the back. Pink Palm puff hoodies are perfect for outdoor activities like walks on the beach, fun in the sun, or everyday wear. Although everyone loves the hoodies because of their quality and design, the price isn’t something customers are writing home about — they retail around $89. That’s where Pink Palm Puff hoodie dupes come in.

The specific Pink Palm Puff hoodie that has social media users in a frenzy is the Everything Comes In Waves hoodie, available in three colors: pink, blue, and acai. I sifted through a ton of hoodie colors, brands, embroidery designs, and more to help you find the perfect Pink Palm Puff dupes, and here are 12 of them you will want to add to your cart!

JULMCOMO JULMCOMO Pink Palm Puff Hoodie ($14) This super cute oversized pink hoodie is fun and stylish for beach days. With its gorgeous embroidery of a flower-themed surfboard, this hoodie just screams summer vibes! See On Walmart

OAUP OAUP Girls Graphic Hoodie ($7) Who doesn’t love a simple and meaningful slogan on their hoodie? Well, with this Walmart version of the Pink Palm Puff hoodie, you can have a duplicate that resembles Pink Palm Puff, all with its own unique twist on the slogan and design. See On Walmart

Faris Faris Women’s Casual Polyester Hoodie ($12) This beautiful shade of pink makes the perfect dupe for the Pink Palm Puff hoodie. The hippie-themed font and hibiscus flower design makes this a fun, stylish option for your next hoodie. See On Temu

Pink Palm Puff Pink Palm Puff Hoodie ($17) Is it a dupe if it’s a hoodie created by the brand itself? This Pink Palm Puff hoodie is available at Walmart for a limited time for only $17. Its simple yet pretty design of an enlarged hibiscus leaf makes it perfect for summer and spring. See On Walmart

InnBlac InnBlac Oversized Boyfriend Plush Hoodie ($48) Keep it simple yet effective with this InnBlack oversized hoodie. Although it lacks any summery designs, the quality makes up for it. This hoodie might be the closest in quality to the Pink Palm Puff hoodie and is more affordable. See On Innblac

PacSun PacSun LA Kind Zip Up Oversized Hoodie ($29) Is anyone else obsessed with this specific shade of pink? This pink hoodie paired with the white lettering is super stylish and looks very soft! This PacSun hoodie is different in design from every other hoodie on this list, but it will still make the perfect dupe. See On PacSun

Romwe Romwe Fairycore Plus Size Hoodie ($20) Butterflies and fairycore? Sign me up! With this hoodie from SHEIN designed by Romwe, you’ll be taking the butterfly design to a whole new level. The fairycore look ensures you’ll always have a fun hoodie in your closet. See On SHEIN

Hwmodou Hwmodou Graphic Hoodie For Women ($16) Nothing screams Pink Palm Puff hoodie dupe like this hoodie from Amazon. This hoodie adds its own twist to the back design of the original hoodie, giving you a detailed design of beach waves, surfing, and palm trees. See On Amazon

Soly Hux Soly Hux Women’s Graphic Oversized Hoodie ($27) A completely different shade of pink from all the other dupes on this list,this hoodie from SolyHux really stands out. It’s cute and simple, and the slogan “good things are coming” can also be a good manifestation! See On Amazon