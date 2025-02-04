The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re in need of cute, custom accessories for the start of the spring semester, get excited. On Feb. 3, BaubleBar launched their first-ever Collegiate Collection. The personalized jewelry company is introducing chic, customizable accessories for 12 schools starting at $20, with products like bag charms, charm bracelets, earring sets, hair clips, and custom cluster charms. If you want to express your school spirit in style this semester — whether it’s at tailgates, rush events, or just hanging out on campus — here’s what to expect from this adorable collection.

BaubleBar

BaubleBar created the cutest mascot bag charms ($32) you can attach to your everyday college tote to show off on campus. How adorable is this UF gator?!

Hair clips ($20) with bedazzled lettering tailored to your school are also included in this exclusive collection. Whether you’re going to class or putting together a cute game day outfit, this is the perfect hair accessory to show off your team spirit.

The new earring sets ($48) are also absolutely adorable. These must-haves feature a variety of college motifs, including sparkly cowboy hats and gold spartans!

BaubleBar

Bauble Bar’s new Pisa bracelets ($38) have the chicest charms. Crafted with shiny gold beads and themed motifs, they can (and should) be worn on your daily commute and special events on campus.

BaubleBar

These cluster charms ($35) are incredibly versatile. You add them to a necklace or bracelet chain to create a personalized piece with school spirit, or even mix and match them with other BaubleBar charms for an even more unique look.

The 12 schools included so far in the collection are the University of Texas at Austin, University of Michigan, University of Oklahoma, University of North Carolina, University of Kansas, University of Florida, Michigan State University, Penn State University, Texas A&M University, University of Alabama, Clemson University, and University of Tennessee. If your school isn’t on this list, fear not. BaubleBar is already planning to expand to even more colleges in the future. This is just the beginning of this exciting launch.

BaubleBar’s Collegiate Collection is now available both online and at campus bookstores across these 12 schools. Make sure to get your favorite pieces while you still can!