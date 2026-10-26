THE IMPORTANCE OF A FUN DRINK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always been a fan of fun drinks, and I am rarely seen without one. I have a go-to for just about every occasion. Slow morning? Coffee. Preparing for a busy day ahead? Energy drink. Proud of something I’ve done? Starbucks run. Having a bad day and need something to cheer me up? Also Starbucks run. Then there’s my anytime drink, Diet Coke. Until some recent reflection, I never noticed how these fun drinks have found a permanent place in my routine and have little ways of making my daily life more enjoyable. Is it really just a fun drink, or is there more to them than that?

Admittedly, my drinks have gotten me through really hard days and have boosted my motivation. I just find it easier to stay productive when I have a fun drink by my side to sip on as I complete a task. I see it more as a reflection of self-love. It is a way of motivation, rewarding ourselves for good work, or taking care of ourselves when we’re sad. I think a fun drink means so much more than people realize and is also why they have become so popular recently. As the self-love and wellness trend has increased, so has the trend for fun drinks. There are local businesses popping up everywhere that consist only of drinks. Fast food businesses and other restaurants have also noticed this trend and adjusted their menus accordingly, coming up with refreshers, limited-time drinks, seasonal drinks, etc. They are enjoyed by so many people for a reason. They have become an activity and interest. They have brought people together.

If you think about it, grabbing a drink with friends or family or just anyone is a way of socializing, building community, and strengthening friendships, and has been for a long time. The concept of a fun drink bringing people together is not new. Fun drinks are everywhere. They are in all the coffee shop first dates and milkshake diner dates of the 60s. They are in working-class men of the 1900s who often stopped in neighborhood saloons to socialize and make connections. They are in afternoon teas. They are in the thrill of a 1920s speakeasy. They are a love language, a relief and a connection between all types of people. The recent trend of fun drinks keeps this alive, just in a more modern way. In 2026, we have been gifted with so much access to fun drinks and so many options to choose from.

Next time you grab a fun drink, let it be a reminder that no matter what, you deserve it. While you have the option to set up a system with yourself that fun drinks must be earned, you don’t have to. It can be just because you enjoy it, and that is more than enough of a reason. It is not a waste of time or money if you are making an investment in your happiness and yourself. Finding little ways to enjoy life is so important. A fun little drink is my way.