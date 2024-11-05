The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Hey honey, look in the mirror and tell me what you see. When your eye catches your reflection, do you recall moments when you lived authentically for yourself, or do you find yourself fixated on perceived imperfections – your height, your skin, or the actions of others? Honey, I wish you could focus on the important aspects of life instead of the ones that do not matter. Do you know how awesome you are? Do you know how hard you work to get to where you are? Do you not give yourself enough credit? Do you know how many people you have left a lasting impression on? Why are you filling that creative mind of yours with nonsense about people or situations that will not be present in the next five years, let alone the next five months. I know it is so easy, especially when social media encourages people to act a certain way in front of others, as opposed to how they truly are behind closed doors. It is easy to get caught up in trivial concerns and the opinions of others, but remember, nothing worthwhile comes easily and progress takes time.

Honey, a gut-wrenching pill to swallow is that you will not please everyone, you will not be the hero in every story. Let us think about this together for a minute. Are you a people pleaser, someone who prioritizes others’ happiness over your own? Do you allow others to disrespect you because you have not set clear boundaries? Understand that some people may never like you, and that is okay. Truthfully, if they do not care that their actions hurt you, they just do not care about you, end of story, and we need to stop giving them the benefit of the doubt. Do not let their actions or opinions diminish your self-worth. Dare I say it again: do not let someone’s actions or opinions diminish your self-worth. Set boundaries and stand firm in your value. This statement can be used in friendships, relationships, situationships, with roommates or just with people who constantly disrespect you. Honey, remember who YOU are. Am I selfish for finally saying enough is enough? Absolutely not. Often, people’s behaviour is a projection of their own issues, so prioritize your well-being. This is YOUR life, live a happy and fulfilled one.

To those of you who are going through it, whether you are suffering through a breakup, extreme burnout, exhaustion or other things, I wish you could see yourself through my lens. I have been blessed with having you in my life and I wish you could see how funny and amazing you are, especially when you are laughing, de-stressed and being yourself, forgetting others are around. Not a day goes by that I am not grateful, I am so happy to those who I can proudly call my friend; you light up my world and I hope one day, you will see that. Honey, these situations will teach you that it was all a blessing in disguise because when you come out of your tunnel, you will come back ten times stronger. For those of you who are going through a breakup, remember I love you, you treat the world with such grace and beautiful moments. Remember that some people might be good but not good for us, and that is okay, people will come and go, but you know what will not go? Your love and appreciation for yourself. To those whose ex is acting out after you broke up, girl, you dodged a bullet. He showed you his true colours and one day you will be enough for someone but right now, just be enough for yourself. You deserve the world, please do not give yourself or go back to someone who did not see that you were a true value to their life. To those of you who are suffering extreme exhaustion, oh my, look at how far you have come. Look at all your goals and all your hard work. When we first met compared to who you are now, wow, look at you, you have accomplished so much, you are superhuman, you should be so proud of yourself, but remember to take care of your body because we only have one body to get us through. Please take care of yourself mentally, emotionally and physically, because I care a lot about you, and I cannot wait to see what else is in store for you. To those in a situation where you do not know where to turn, you will be okay. I repeat, you will be okay. I know you are confused right now; I know you are backed in a corner, but I believe that you will find the answers soon, just trust your gut. Do not let people impact your choices. I will repeat this again, this is YOUR life, I love you and I want you to be happy and living your best life, so I plead with you that you will be okay, just please do things for YOU, YOU are important.

Honey, you are all worth so much more than you may think. You bleed diamonds while others bleed crimson, keep fighting for yourself. Each day you get up and show life you are here and ready, it presents a new opportunity to gain experience, grow and become a better you. In the end honey, you are worth so much. People gravitate towards you. Believe in your inner self. However, it is also crucial to recognize when you might be at fault. Taking responsibility is essential for personal growth. Perhaps the issue lies in not setting firm boundaries – allowing an ex, a boss, a roommate or even a stranger to overstep those lines.

Honey, please focus on the positives and I hope one day you can see yourself through my clear lens, but for now, I will just tell you, from the bottom of my heart, I am so proud of you, keep fighting and becoming the best you.