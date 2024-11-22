Calming Your Anxiety as Exam Season Approaches

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Exam season is coming soon everyone, and I know that hurts to hear, I am sorry for saying those dreaded words, but we need to be real with ourselves for a second. It is my least favourite time of the year as it brings a wave of anxiety and stress, which let us be real guys, affects our performance and overall well-being. I do not know about you, but I usually cry in bed because of the stress it causes. This semester though, we are going to be prepared, I am putting it into the universe that we will enter exam season with a clear, more focused mind using the following techniques to help calm our nerves. This semester we will be locked in and be academic weapons, I believe in us!

1. Develop a study plan

Creating a structured plan one month ahead can alleviate anxiety, as it provides a sense of control over the process of preparing. Break down your courses into sections that you can manage, going over each session, so you can allocate time effectively. This can make your workload less overwhelming. I like being less overwhelmed and I feel more accomplished when I break tasks down into smaller goals.

2. Practice meditation and mindfulness techniques

Say what you want about meditation, but I meditate for 10 minutes when my brain is on overdrive and let me tell you, once you master the skill of purely stopping your mind for 10 minutes, meditation begins to change your life. I feel ready to focus and lock in with what I need to do, it also reminds me that I will get through it. Oftentimes I just over-stressed so it is so beneficial to stop for a minute and slow the mind. Focus on your breathing, and you will find your inner calm place for your mind to be in, to have you ready for any of life’s challenges.

3. Maintain a balanced diet

I know it is easy to run to McDonald’s or Subway when you are in a pinch after studying all day, and let us be real, I will probably be doing that once or twice this exam season. However, with that being said, it is important to eat well, as nutrition can play a role in how you feel, keep your energy levels stable and improve concentration. Try to eat protein, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Even tell yourself you will eat healthy most of the week, so you can have an attainable goal that you will complete.

4. Focus on what you can control

Now I will hold your hand when I say this, but we need to concentrate on the things we can actually control. I know it is so easy to think about the worst-case scenarios, and then we sike ourselves out which causes more stress and anxiety. We need to focus our energy on preparing to the best of our ability and managing our time effectively. I know it is easier said than done, but we can do it, I believe in us, just start little by little and eventually, it will become easier. Remember we cannot control everything. Focus on the best you can do, but do not overthink it. Keep positive!

5. Stay healthy

This includes getting enough sleep, using positive affirmations, connecting with peers and profs to get extra guidance and staying active. I know we all think we should finish work and then proceed to study until 4 A.M., then wake up at 9 A.M. However, lack of sleep can make anxiety worse and lead to fatigue. We want to absorb as much energy as possible to keep us going, so getting enough sleep is imperative. By saying positive things to ourselves, we can help combat negative thoughts and build confidence, we know we can do it, but it is just apparently easier to be negative, but let us change that. All it takes is saying at least one good and positive thing a day, this can include reminding yourself of your strengths and previous accomplishments. This can overall improve your mindset to be a more positive and proactive state. We can also use peers and professors to help if we have any questions, the more we are prepped, the less anxious we become. Study groups can also be beneficial, offering different perspectives and mutual support, so long as you are learning and not getting distracted. Lastly, stay active! Guys, physical activity is a natural stress reliever, I know with our study schedules, it is hard, and some of us do not see the light of day, however, going for a walk, weightlifting, or even a yoga session can all help improve your mood and reduce feelings of anxiety, as we would be producing more endorphins, our feel-good hormones.

I know managing exam-related anxiety and stress is harder said than done, but we can do it! This involves a combination of planning, self-care and positive thinking. By implementing these strategies, you can elevate your exam preparation and reduce anxiety, paving the way for a more locked-in, successful and less stressful exam season. Remember guys, it is so important to be kind to yourself and recognize that, yes, feeling anxious is a normal part of exam season, but with practice, you can learn to manage these feelings effectively. I believe in all of you writing exams in the next few weeks. You have all got this! Good luck and stay healthy!