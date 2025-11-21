The Ugly Truth of PETA and Animal Testing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is PETA? You more than likely have a specific story – maybe it’s the protest that they did against the fur industry, sending models down the Oscar de la Renta runway completely nude, holding the signs “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur”. Or perhaps, it’s the protest they held at UW in 2025, where protestors wore giant monkey masks in protest of the use of monkeys in lab research in the welcome week for freshmen. Whatever you think of it all revolves around one thing – animal rights.

Discovered in 1980, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has been a dominant activist in the fight to stop the exploitation of animals, whether from consumption, entertainment, or research. They were founded after Alex Pacheco took a job in a research lab in order to expose the cruel conditions animals sustained, resulting in the arrest of the researcher involved. PETA was formed to continue to investigate and intervene with similar animal abuse. The treatment of animals in research has continued to be a center point of PETA’s mission, with them advocating that animals are not “lab equipment,” and that “the vast majority of their findings fail to advance human health”.

By making statements like the ones above, PETA diminishes the work that scientists do, purposefully spreading misinformation and demonizing the practices that are necessary to make their work meaningful. Animal testing has been an unfortunate part of standard procedure in medical research, especially when creating drugs that help human health. The FDA emphasizes the importance that animal testing has served, while offering plenty of alternatives. Whether you agree with PETA or not, they purposefully are ignoring the regulations, benefits, and necessity surrounding animal testing, creating a warped view of scientific practice, creating distrust and demonization around the work that helps keep you alive.

In 2007, PETA claimed to have stopped Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and POM Wonderful from animal testing. In reality, it wasn’t the animal testing itself that was ended, but the withdrawal of support to The Food Research Institute run by University of Wisconsin Madison, which they claim “force-fed pregnant monkeys whipping cream contaminated with Listeria—killing some of their fetuses—then cut the mothers open, took their dead babies, and dissected the corpses,” among other complaints. This statement is what PETA claims was so shocking and disturbing that it convinced them to completely withdraw all financial support of the Food Research Institute at University of Washington Madison .

What PETA fails to mention is the nature of Listeria, and the reason for the intentional infection of monkeys. Although only accounting for a relatively small percent of overall foodborne illness, it’s the third leading cause of death, often causing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal discomfort. In fact, right now there is an outbreak going on from pre-made pastas from various distributors, including Trader Joes and Krogers. With this outbreak alone, there have been 28 reported cases across 18 states. One symptom of Listeria in humans stand outs among others, and is one that was unfortunately seen in this outbreak: miscarriage. In pregnant women, Listeria can spread to the fetus, causing damage to the placenta, and has a chance to possibly kill the fetus directly.

It’s hard to track down the exact study that PETA is referencing, as they make no specific citation of evidence to back up their claims. However, I was able to find a study performed in 2023 that had similar conditions to the ones PETA describe, and I will be using that for reference. Conducted by the University of Washington Madison, researchers aimed to see if the mother’s gut microbiome held any connection to its spread to other tissues such as the placenta and fetus, as the gut gives place for many unique microbial interactions that may affect its ability to proliferate and cause further damage. Understanding how Listeria spreads is important, as the researchers emphasized the growing microbial resistance to antibiotics, one of the only known treatments currently. Testing the effects of Listeria in humans, especially among pregnant people, runs into legal issues due to the unnecessary risk it poses to the person and the fetus. This, combined with the lack of controlled variables that you need to reliably draw conclusions in science makes humans hard to study, with the control of animal’s environments making them a more ideal subject when it comes to sickness.

Rhesus monkeys are seen so prominently in contraception and pregnancy related studies because they have the most similar reproductive cycles to humans, studies Rhesus monkeys specifically allow us to correlate our understanding of the function and development of Listeria, for example, to one we see in a human. Using a model that has such strong connections to human health helps scientists reduce further research done with animals as the data we do gain is as relevant as possible, reducing the need for further testing to confirm conclusions drawn.

PETA’s claims of them “cut[ting] the mothers open” is due to the scientist’s choice to often perform a cesarean section to best preserve the health of the monkey, procedures that are heavily regulated under the Animal Welfare Act, which is frequently amended to best respect the animals used for science. Ever since 1985, anesthetics would have been required for any surgery on these animals, and would not be allowed unless it was for the explicit comfort and health of the animal, which this study deemed necessary, using ketamine and general anesthesia throughout the procedure. Although the fetuses of the monkeys were euthanized, they were anesthetized in a similar manner to the mothers, and sodium pentobarbital was used to put them to sleep, a drug which you are most likely familiar with if you’ve had a pet put down. The euthenasia of the animals allowed the collection of organs, for histology and bacterial burden assays, which are used to understand the function and development in the fetus of infected monkeys. The organs are especially important to study, as Listeria works by invading the liver, spleen, and gastrointestinal tract. This provides a unique opportunity to study Listeria in a way that can’t typically be done, as the tests often require samples of the tissue of interest . The collection of data wasn’t the only reason that the procedure called for their euthanasia, rather for the reduction of pain and stress that the fetus would likely experience, as fetuses infected with Listeria often have severe neurological damage, organ damage, or other conditions that would likely kill or severely reduce their quality of life.

This isn’t PETA’s only offense when coming to claims about the conditions of laboratories and the reason behind many procedures seen in experiments. Regarding a study conducted in 2010, they claim that rabbits in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center were “restrained, their necks were cut open and blood clots were injected” in order to induce strokes in the rabbits, which were then “paralyzed, losing their balance, and then dying”. While technically true, as were the claims about the 2007 experiment, they purposefully misrepresent the experiment and the purpose behind it in order to push their agenda.

This experiment was not a fun project that the scientists decided to do in order to see the suffering of the animals, or whatever else PETA would like you to believe. Instead, they were attempting to standardize a procedure that is commonly performed in the study of neuroprotective drugs that slow bleeding or the cutting off the blood supply that are a result of strokes. Standardizing procedures, and experimenting with procedures themselves, allows us to do the most effective research. Allowing researchers to tune the conditions they need without anything out of their control impacting their results leads to a decreased need for repeat experiments using animals in the first place. Without understanding how the procedure can affect the outcomes of in this case – hemorrhage rate and ischemia (the cut off of blood supply) – allows the study or agents that directly impact these rates post stroke to be able to better treat humans down the line.

Before this study, hemorrhage rates in particular varied between similar experiments, with little understanding on what directly affected them. Thanks to this study, there is a better understanding on how to directly control for the outcomes – which does include the procedure that PETA cites – the injections of clots into rabbits. In the conclusion of the study, the researchers themselves state that comparing and testing different injection methods in what they best achieve is “optimal for pharmacological studies aimed at discovering methodologies to reduce hemorrhage and the deleterious consequences.” They also disavowed certain procedures, concluding that they would need to use way more animals than science could justify. With this information, labs can create more effective procedures to get the conditions they need in animals to be studied, overall reducing unnecessary harm due to having to repeat an experiment in another animal.

By making claims such as PETA’s, it’s not only harming the real impact that research procedures like this allow us to make but blatantly ignores the want for the scientific community to also reduce unnecessarily harming animals. I am not here to justify the morality of using animals in research, nor am I here to change your opinion. Rather, I want to show you both sides of these claims, and why PETA has very little foundation for the absolutes that they like to claim. PETA’s grossly overexaggerated depictions of laboratory conditions is on purpose, tactically used to skew your perspective while also dissuading you from looking into the evidence yourself due to its brutality, all while instilling their black and white morals onto you. This is well presented by PETA themselves, on their “These Answers to Arguments for Animal Testing Prove It’s Bad Science” page.

One argument I would like to hone in on is their claim that medical research using animals is almost entirely pointless, as most animal research does not contribute to medical advances, and the animal research needed to be done could be done in humans or other alternatives.

PETA claims that research using animals does “not even pretend to hold promise for curing illness,” and doesn’t contribute to medical advances. Here, PETA is blatantly ignoring decades of medical advances and cures that we can directly attribute to the sacrifices we’ve made to animal’s lives. Whether moral or not, there is countless proof, such as the vaccines for polio, surgical procedures such as hip replacements, and treatment for type one diabetes that we could only develop and perfect due to the use of animals. The treatment of type one diabetes, for example, requires Islet cell transplantation, which allows those who have type one diabetes to receive healthy cells of a donor’s pancreas to substitute those destroyed by diabetes. Testing this would have been impossible without the use of animals. Injection of anything live into humans is already highly regulated, but the highly technical procedure itself could not be perfected if it were not done with animals. Animals that are used in research are often kept in unnatural conditions of strict diets, and sterile and controlled environments. This isn’t for fun – for the research that has gone into diabetes, it’s crucial to be able to control things such as diet in order to study effects on blood sugar, something that would be impossible to do in humans, as there are too many factors to control for. If we don’t understand something, which is why we are doing research on it, it’s often necessary to keep animals in completely sterile environments in order to not have any unaccounted for factors and to do the best and most accurate research possible. Without this ability, it would be hard for us to say with any confidence that something is, with no doubt, causing another, which directly impedes medical progress.

Animals also provide something that humans can’t: gene editing. In humans there are many reasons why gene editing is illegal – something going wrong could mean complete knockouts of essential genes needed to function -however by using animals, we are able to see the functions of genes in a way we wouldn’t be able to in any other way. Without the ability to do genetic work at the level we do with animals would leave so many unknowns in genetics, especially in regards to how genetics directly impact the progression of certain diseases. Even if we could collect a group of humans that has a certain disease due to a mutation in a gene there are too many variables out of our control that would lead to any data produced to lack any confidence when progressing medicine, something we fix by using animals specifically for lab work.

None of the above work that I’ve stated is close to being useless, and you likely see the positive impacts of it everyday whether you realize it or not. PETA’s claim that the research done is “useless” is one that really bothers me. The experiments that don’t directly lead to the curing of a disease, or the direct development of medicine are by no means useless, rather, they are the very foundation that medical work like this relies on. In order to treat a medical condition, you need to understand how it functions first, so you know where you can stop it. The experiments like the one mentioned before, testing procedures when inducing strokes in rabbits, may not test any cure or preventative measures, but it allows further work to be done.

Regulations like the Animal Welfare Act, one which PETA is so familiar with, ensures the animals that are used are kept in a way that reduces any unnecessary harm to animals, and organizations like the Institutional Animal Care and Use committee oversee all animal based research, and make sure that everything is up to standards. In our modern world, there is very little done in the U.S. that gets around this, and something that PETA repeatedly fails to acknowledge when discussing the research done.

It’s clear that I’m biased here. I study microbiology, a field that often has to use animals in research to make progress in the medical field. However, I also offer a perspective that those that work for PETA fail to prove that they have – an understanding for why all science and experiments do contribute to medicine, even if not directly.

The morality of the work done with animals is separate from whether it’s necessary or not, and unfortunately in the world that we live in, a lot of technology for alternatives simply doesn’t exist yet, or it’s simply not viable enough to do the work we need. This is why regulations are so important, and why researchers stick to them. Regulations exist so even the “immoral” side of science is tightly controlled, and harm is reduced to the animals as much as possible while not creating further harm to humans by stopping research. Progress in medicine unfortunately can’t stop just because we don’t have an alternative to test it in a way that is deemed more morally righteous, as lives right now and continue to be on stake of the work we can do. Eliminating animal research doesn’t remove immorality from science, it just creates further ones we don’t have the resources to address.

Sources

PETA’s Claims

PETA’s Milestones | Victories | About PETA | PETA.org

History of Animal Testing in New PETA Exhibit | ‘Without Consent’

Victory! Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Others Cut Funding for Barbaric Animal Tests After Push From PETA | PETA

Current Listeria outbreak

At least 27 people sickened and 6 dead in latest US listeria outbreak. What you should know | CNN

2023 Listeria study

Listeria monocytogenes infection in pregnant macaques alters the maternal gut microbiome – PMC

2010 stroke study

A New Embolus Injection Method to Evaluate Intracerebral Hemorrhage in New Zealand White Rabbits – PMC

US regulations for the handling and care of animals in research

7 USC Ch. 54: TRANSPORTATION, SALE, AND HANDLING OF CERTAIN ANIMALS

FDA regulations and statements on animal testing

Important Patient and Consumer Information About Regenerative Medicine Therapies | FDA

Harvard’s statement on animal research

Why Animal Research Is Necessary | Harvard Medical School