Madison Kuriger

My Mondays start early—I’m up by 4:42 AM, but not before eating a banana on top of my bunk bed while still half-asleep. It’s a weird habit, but it’s efficient. The banana gives me a quick burst of energy before I roll out of bed and straight into my gym clothes.

I hit the gym before most of the campus is even awake, getting in an arm day workout to kick off the week. There’s something about the stillness of the gym before sunrise that I love—it’s my time to reset and focus before the day takes off.

Afterward, I head back to clean up, change into uniform, and make it to formation with Oscar Company around 0600. Standing in formation, everything has to be sharp—posture, gig lines, awareness. It’s definitely not like Cadet Kelly, and I haven’t tripped over a sabre or danced through drill yet… but I’m not ruling it out.

Once formation ends, I head back to my room for breakfast, which is usually oatmeal I make myself. I eat quickly, pack my bag, and head to class. My academic schedule runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and includes courses in Arabic, National Security, and Leadership Studies. It’s a long stretch, so I always bring a packed lunch, usually a sandwich, to make sure I stay fueled.

After classes, I attend our G.L.O.W. staff meeting. I’m the founder and president of Growing Leaders of Women in the Corps of Cadets, and Mondays are when the staff meets to plan upcoming events, mentorship opportunities, and outreach efforts.

Once that’s done, I usually grab dinner with friends, which gives me a much-needed break to relax and laugh a little before the evening wraps up.

I end the day with Floral Design Lab, which is a refreshing change from my military and academic responsibilities. It’s hands-on, creative, and honestly pretty peaceful—plus, working with flowers after a full day in uniform feels like balance.

By the time I get back to my room, it’s usually after 9:00 PM. I prep for the next day, take a deep breath, and finally get some rest. Mondays are long, structured, and intense—but with good people, good habits, and a little bit of banana-fueled motivation, I make it work.