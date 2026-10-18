Tiny Perfect Things

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe there is still good in the world.

That the sun rising each morning is an impossible & miraculous thing we too often take for granted.

I believe in kindness, in showing up even when it hurts & that sometimes the bravest thing we can do is smile even while saying, “I don’t know what comes next.”

I believe that wisdom requires patience, patience requires time & time cannot be controlled by our human efforts, no matter how noble they may be.

…

As the leaves on the trees show their colors, changing from green to gold to red, I am reminded that I too am capable of change. Sometimes we have to let parts of our old selves die in order for something new & beautiful to grow.

I wonder if I can ever truly grasp the value of a moment before it is gone. There are so many people to love, places to explore & emotions to feel. I’m simply overwhelmed by the beauty of it all. I want so badly to experience them deeply & fully, but even my best intentions cannot capture their beauty.

…

There is a kind of silence you can feel when you wake up before the light of the morning. This time is meant for being still — for thinking, dreaming & writing. There is something about sitting with your thoughts before they are measured against the opinions & judgements of others, experiencing them in their fullness without filter. It’s scary sometimes to be free. It’s also a marvelous thing to be completely & truly untethered.

…

When I am overwhelmed I look to the birds. I watch how they soar above the ground & let everything beneath them grow small & seemingly insignificant. I wonder what it might be like to fly, to scavenge for food & to build a home in the trees. There is something to be said for staying grounded when you wish you could fly away from it all.

But for now I am here & here is wonderful.