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UVM | Life

Tiny Perfect Things

Dakota Hyland Student Contributor, University of Vermont
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe there is still good in the world. 

That the sun rising each morning is an impossible & miraculous thing we too often take for granted. 

I believe in kindness, in showing up even when it hurts & that sometimes the bravest thing we can do is smile even while saying, “I don’t know what comes next.” 

I believe that wisdom requires patience, patience requires time & time cannot be controlled by our human efforts, no matter how noble they may be. 

As the leaves on the trees show their colors, changing from green to gold to red, I am reminded that I too am capable of change. Sometimes we have to let parts of our old selves die in order for something new & beautiful to grow. 

I wonder if I can ever truly grasp the value of a moment before it is gone. There are so many people to love, places to explore & emotions to feel. I’m simply overwhelmed by the beauty of it all. I want so badly to experience them deeply & fully, but even my best intentions cannot capture their beauty. 

There is a kind of silence you can feel when you wake up before the light of the morning. This time is meant for being still — for thinking, dreaming & writing. There is something about sitting with your thoughts before they are measured against the opinions & judgements of others, experiencing them in their fullness without filter. It’s scary sometimes to be free. It’s also a marvelous thing to be completely & truly untethered. 

When I am overwhelmed I look to the birds. I watch how they soar above the ground & let everything beneath them grow small & seemingly insignificant. I wonder what it might be like to fly, to scavenge for food & to build a home in the trees. There is something to be said for staying grounded when you wish you could fly away from it all. 

But for now I am here & here is wonderful.

Dakota Hyland

UVM '27

Hello there! My name is Dakota Hyland & I'm a Senior at the University of Vermont majoring Public Communication with a minor in Marketing & Advertising, and a concentration in Community Media & Journalism. I want to tell stories that matter, hold space for beauty & create work that lasts. Outside of class you can find me on a run with friends, in search of a cheap latte, or studying in the library. #senioryear