Yes on 4: Voting Against Florida’s Abortion Ban This November

Have you seen posters around campus displaying the phrase “Vote Yes on 4?” Maybe the girl sitting behind you in math class proudly displays her “Amendment 4” sticker on her laptop. If you have no clue on what Amendment 4 and “Yes on 4” mean, look no further. For this article, I’ve teamed up with the President of UF’s chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, Amelia Packham, to bring you all the facts you need to know about Amendment 4 B-4 you head to the polls this November.

What are the current abortion laws in Florida?

To get a better idea of what Amendment 4 plans to accomplish, it’s good to have some base knowledge as to what the current abortion laws in Florida actually are. As of May 1, 2024, Senate Bill 300 (SB 300), AKA the 6-week abortion ban, has been in effect. This bill states that healthcare providers may not perform an abortion on any woman past 6 weeks into her pregnancy. It also bans the distribution of any medication intended for use in a medical abortion. The bill lists that in cases of rape, incest or interest in the mother’s health, a doctor may be able to make an exception; however, it’s not as easy as it sounds.

To receive an abortion that is necessary to save the life of the mother, two separate physicians must certify in writing that the abortion is critical to the woman’s health. In cases of rape, incest and sex trafficking, a woman must provide proof of a police report, court order or restraining order against her abuser for a physician to sign off on the procedure…all before she hits 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate Bill 300 also establishes that any person who willingly performs or participates in an abortion in violation of the requirements above, commits a felony of the third degree, punishable by law. This new legislature has made doctors very apprehensive when it comes to providing safe abortion services since they could risk losing their license or going to jail.

“Florida has an extreme, dangerous, abortion ban,” Packham said. She believes that this ban leaves women practically no time to seek care, as many women are unaware of their pregnancy at 6 weeks.

What is Amendment 4?

As stated in the bill’s official text, Amendment 4 states, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.” This amendment would abolish the 6-week ban and all other legal and financial hoops that SB 300 enacted for a woman to get an abortion. This amendment however does not change the law that requires a parent or guardian to be notified before a minor has an abortion.

“Amendment 4 recognizes that abortion is a medical decision that patients and doctors should have the freedom to make for themselves, without government interference,” Packham said.

What is The Yes on 4 Campaign?

The Yes on 4 Campaign is a statewide campaign working to protect Floridians’ access to abortion as reproductive health care. UF’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) is working closely with Yes on 4 to spread the word about Amendment 4 and encourage our student body to stand up for reproductive rights. In Packham’s words, “The campaign recognizes that all Floridians deserve the freedom to make personal medical decisions, including abortion, free of government intrusion.”

How can you get involved with the Yes on 4 Campaign?

UF’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) is one of the best ways to get involved with Yes on 4 and impact your UF community. PPGA has a dedicated Yes on 4 Campaign team that hosts weekly events like door-knocking, phone banking and crowd canvassing to get the word out. You could also check out the PPGA Instagram (@ppgenactionuf) or stop by their tables typically located in Turlington or the Reitz Union.

Of course one of the most important ways to show your support is through your vote! You can cast your vote for Amendment 4 on Election Day (November 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your polling place). The Reitz Union also hosts early voting between October 21 and November 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Yes on 4 is the ONLY way to stop Florida’s dangerous abortion ban and limit government interference in important medical decisions,” Packham said. She feels very strongly about this cause and hopes all Gators will send a message to our government through voting this November. “We must vote “YES” to keep the government out of our exam rooms and make sure Florida families and their doctors have the freedom to make the decisions that are right for them.”