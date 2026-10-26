Romance, Hold the Spice

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So you love a good romance, but you’re ready to dial back the heat. You’re in good company. While high-spice scenes have taken over bestseller lists lately, great love stories don’t have to happen behind open doors. Whether you prefer sweet, wholesome storytelling or your favorite tropes served with a closed-door twist, these new releases deliver all the swoon-worthy chemistry.

No explicit scenes required!

“72 Hours of You” by Darianne Schramm

Goodreads Rating: 4.18

Vibes: Grumpy/Sunshine, Magical Realism, Forced Proximity, Found Family

Gainesville native Darianne Schramm writes a poignant romantic tragedy about living without regret. Sydney Hoffman sees a pink clock above people’s heads when they have 72 hours left to live, but doesn’t intervene until she meets her new classmate, Peter Beckett. He discovers Sydney’s unique gift and convinces her to join him in helping strangers with pink clocks make the most of their final hours. That is, until Sydney must reckon with a betrayal. Perfect for lovers of titles like “The Fault in Our Stars” or “They Both Die at the End,” Schramm delivers big emotions, lovable characters and page-turning twists in this debut novel.

“A Deal with a Debutante” by Chelsea Bobulski

Goodreads Rating: 3.93

Vibes: Historical Fiction, Set in England, Marriage of Convenience

If you’re waiting for the next installment of the Bridgerton family’s love stories, particularly Eloise’s season, consider “A Deal with a Debutante” your perfect intermission pick. American heiress Calliope Hart is feisty and independent, resisting her mother’s attempts to secure her a noble title in London society. Edward Chase, the Earl of Hayward, desperately needs an heiress to save his estate. Edward proposes to Calliope, and following an initial rejection, the two agree to compromise. After Edward serves as Calliope’s personal tour guide around London and his estate, they reconsider whether their business arrangement has become more than just business. With a strong female lead and lush historical setting, Chelsea Bobulski understands the he-falls-first romance assignment.

“Spikes, Dice and Other Variables” by Harper Kinsley

Goodreads Rating: 4.57

Vibes: Queer, YA, Sports Romance

Looking for a sports romance after the subgenre’s viral fame thanks to “Icebreaker” and “Heated Rivalry?” You’ll want to add Harper Kinsley’s queer romance to your list. Riley McMahon is the star of the volleyball team and on the verge of academic ineligibility. Simon is the smart kid in her math class who runs the gaming club. Riley joins the club, hoping to enlist his help as a tutor, but lies, saying that she loves a role-playing game that she’s never actually played. After avoiding relationships her entire life, Riley develops feelings for Simon, wanting to be more than friends. Once her friends notice, she’s forced to consider what romance might look like for her. Kinsley writes a wholesome high school romance with queer, chronic illness and neurodivergent representation.

“Promise You the Moon” by Lindsay Rochester & Tiffany Noelle Chacon

Goodreads Rating: 4.39

Vibes: Marriage of Convenience, Friends to Lovers, Autumn, Small Town

In the first book of the Love in Starlight Valley Series, Lindsay Rochester and Tiffany Noelle Chacon bring readers to the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina. Hunter Dawson has had feelings for Ellie James for nearly a decade. When Hunter moves back to his hometown and discovers Ellie is pregnant and recovering from an abusive marriage, he offers to marry her to protect her. As their deal goes on, real feelings creep in. If you love small-town stories and charming, Hallmark-style romance, Rochester and Chacon have released the perfect fall romance for you.

“Just Friends” by Haley Pham

Goodreads Rating: 3.51

Vibes: Second Chance, Friends to Lovers, Summer on the Beach, Dual Timelines

How could I compile a romance list without a beach read? Blair and Declan were childhood best friends until a kiss led to heartbreak. Four years later, when Blair moves home to care for a family member, she applies for a job at a local coffee shop managed by Declan. As their paths keep crossing, the two decide to give each other a second chance. This pick is ideal for fans of Carley Fortune’s then-and-now timelines set in small-town summer destinations.

“Movers and Fakers” by Annah Conwell

Goodreads Rating: 4.0

Vibes: Fake Dating, College, Grumpy/Sunshine

Fans of the Off-Campus series will certainly feel drawn to Annah Conwell’s third release in the RomCom University series. Aurora Driscoll is a dedicated aspiring professional ballet dancer accepted into a prestigious program she can’t afford. Hayes Rosewood is ultra-wealthy and passionate about underground boxing, but desperately needs an academic tutor. Hayes offers Aurora a deal to solve both their problems, which becomes a fake-dating scheme that doesn’t feel so fake. Conwell flips the script on the traditional grumpy-sunshine trope with a serious heroine and a flirty hero, making for a delightful, lighthearted read.

What’s next on the TBR?

Still looking for more no-spice reads? Allow me to recommend nospicebooks.com, a digital directory dedicated to helping you find your next clean, closed-door romance. If you use Fable instead of, or in addition to, Goodreads, you can also view user-reported spice levels for every title. Happy reading!