This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Spoiler-Free Guide Before Heading to the Theater.

The Hunger Games has become one of the most beloved dystopian franchises of the 21st century. Following the release of Mockingjay – Part 2 in 2015, many fans believed they had seen the last of the characters and world that they had grown to love.

However, Suzanne Collins surprised readers with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel following a young Coriolanus Snow, the future president of Panem and central antagonist of the original series. The novel explores Snow’s early life and his gradual descent into the ruthless leader audiences know. Its release opened the floodgates for fans to speculate about potential prequels exploring their favorite characters and the events leading up to the revolution.

Then, in 2025, Collins released another prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, this time following a character fans had been eager to learn more about: Haymitch Abernathy.

I still remember going to Barnes & Noble with my dad to buy the book, insisting that I needed to read it immediately before TikTok spoiled everything. Naturally, TikTok proceeded to spoil it for me anyway, and the book sat untouched on my shelf for months. After rereading the original trilogy for my dystopian fiction class, I finally picked up the prequel collecting dust on my bookshelf and proceeded to read all 382 pages in 36 hours.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, whom audiences know as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s perpetually drunk mentor. Throughout the original trilogy, Haymitch transforms from a distant, seemingly uninterested mentor into someone who cares deeply about their survival and eventually considers them family. He also plays an essential role in the rebellion, working alongside Plutarch Heavensbee to rescue Katniss from the arena in Catching Fire and guiding her through her responsibilities as the Mockingjay.

Through Sunrise on the Reaping, audiences will finally have the opportunity to understand the experiences that shaped Haymitch into the man they know, revealing that beneath his hardened exterior, his capacity for love and loyalty had always existed.

With the film premiering on November 20th, here’s everything you need to know before returning to Panem.

A quick spoiler warning: This article won’t reveal any major plot twists or character deaths from Sunrise on the Reaping. However, it will discuss returning characters, connections to the original trilogy, and details about the upcoming film. If you’d prefer to experience every reveal for yourself, consider this your warning!

THE SECOND QUARTER QUELL

Just like the original trilogy, Sunrise on the Reaping opens on Reaping Day, which also happens to be Haymitch’s birthday. The novel begins with the words “Happy Birthday, Haymitch!”, an almost cheerful opening that contrasts sharply with the horrors and heartbreak that follows. However, this reaping day is different from most. The 50th Hunger Games mark the Second Quarter Quell, a special edition of the Games held every 25 years that introduces an additional, often cruel twist to an already horrifying tradition.

Audiences were first introduced to the concept in Catching Fire, when the 75th Hunger Games required tributes to be selected from the existing pool of victors, forcing Katniss and Peeta back into the arena. The first Quarter Quell, held during the 25th Hunger Games, required each district to vote on who would represent them. Haymitch’s games, however, introduce a different twist: twice the number of tributes. Instead of the traditional 24, the Capitol demands 48 children, two girls and two boys from each district, making the Second Quarter Quell the largest Hunger Games in the history of Panem.

FAMILIAR FACES, DIFFERENT STORIES

Unlike The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which featured relatively few characters from the original trilogy, Sunrise on the Reaping is filled with familiar faces that longtime fans will immediately recognize. These characters aren’t simply mentioned in passing; many play important roles in Haymitch’s journey.

Effie Trinket, District 12’s eccentric escort from the original trilogy, makes an appearance as a young Capitol resident, helping her sister, Proserpina, style the District 12 tributes. Throughout the novel, she frequently interacts with Haymitch, offering audiences background on the woman she was before Katniss meets her.

Two other familiar faces are Mags Flanagan and Wiress, who serve as mentors to Haymitch and the other District 12 tributes in the absence of any living victors from their district. Mags, the District 4 victor of the 11th Hunger Games, is remembered for her participation in the 75th Games, where she sacrificed herself so Finnick could carry Peeta to safety.

Wiress, a District 3 victor who won the 49th Hunger Games by hiding from both the cameras and the other tributes, also returned to the arena during the 75th Games. Fans may remember her as the tribute who discovered that the arena operated as a clock, a revelation that allowed Katniss and her allies to understand the arena and escape it. Her earlier victory also introduces Haymitch to the idea that surviving the Games doesn’t necessarily mean playing by the Capitol’s rules. Now audiences will get to see these two women decades before their deaths, as mentors rather than tributes.

Finally, Plutarch Heavensbee and Beetee, two characters who played essential behind-the-scenes roles during the 75th Hunger Games, also appear in Sunrise on the Reaping. Plutarch was the Head Gamemaker in Catching Fire while secretly working to overthrow the Capitol, and Beetee was a tribute involved in the Rebels blan to rescue Katniss.

THE CONNECTIONS YOU MIGHT MISS

Beyond just familiar faces, Sunrise on the Reaping also contains smaller connections to the original trilogy that fans may recognize. Haymitch’s habit of calling Katniss “sweetheart” takes on a new significance when viewers meet Louella, a young District 12 girl whom he addresses by the same nickname. Another surprising connection is Burdock Everdeen, Katniss’s father, who is referred to as Haymitch’s friend. These details reveal just how connected the characters’ lives are long before Katniss enters the 74th arena.

MORE THAN A VICTOR

Fans have always known Haymitch Abernathy as the pessimistic, alcoholic mentor who reluctantly guides Katniss and Peeta through the Hunger Games. However, Sunrise on the Reaping allows audiences to see a different side of him, offering a glimpse into the experiences that shaped him into the man he eventually becomes.

I’ve already purchased my tickets to see the movie and couldn’t be more excited to experience Haymitch’s story on the big screen. Members of the cast have expressed their dedication to staying true to the novel, so I’m particularly interested to see how the story translates to the film and how the actors interpret their characters, bringing them to life for a new generation of fans. After all, we’ve always known that Haymitch survives the 50th Hunger Games, but we’ve never fully understood what happened in that arena or the consequences of his victory.