This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking into the untouched two by four, with strategically patterned carpets and wooden bunk beds; my face drew a worried expression. Barren beds lined one wall as the two closets meant to hold three wardrobes made up the other. My wide wingspan of 5 feet and 2 inches could almost reach across the room.

One very long move in a day later, I quickly realized making it work wasn’t as daunting as it had first seemed to be.

We positioned the desks against the wall under the lofted bed to maximize floor space and brought in drawers under the bottom bunk for more closet space. Mini fridge tetris quickly became our favorite game after a group bike ride to Target. Suddenly, all our lives had coincided with one another’s and packed neatly into our two by four.

The quaint simplicity that principled our room made me think about something else.

For the past seven summers, I’ve spent them up in the tucked away mountains of Yosemite, California. My sleepaway camp has practically raised me and is responsible for most of my character development. It was something I could lean back on when I was going to college since I knew I could be away from home and function independently. The camp is rustic and the cabins don’t contain electricity of any kind. It’s just wooden floors, 6 bunk beds and dreams. The fundamental skills I took away from living summer after summer with 12 girls are the rules of a shared closet, personal space, and how to tell when someone wants alone time.

Within my cabin, everyone pretty much had an open closet rule. You could go through their drawers, try some things on, and be guaranteed a killer outfit. The one rule was: Ask. An item of clothing could be special or extra delicate which means they might not want someone wearing it. This rule has been followed to an exact extent amongst my roommates at UCSB. The possibilities are endless in the dorms since we packed for nine months instead of one. Getting dressed feels like a runway auction sometimes. When I put one item on, and decide I can’t wear it that day, I’ve got people asking if they can instead. My closet always feels super loved at summer camp and I’m coming to find that’s true in college. The willingness to share what I learned from this was an ideal quality that has made me a good roommate. Need laundry soap? I’ve got you. No clean underwear? Just return them clean? In any successful cohabitation, you’ve got to establish a communal stock of things that everyone knows they can rely on.

Personal space, as an only child this is something I’m used to having copious amounts of. I’ll be honest, I was really worried. Between the random trinkets I hoard and the fact that my clothes always end up scattered in piles, I was also worried about my roommates getting annoyed at this. At summer camp, our counselors gave us assigned cleaning times to certain songs. When we got older, cleaning became instinctual. No one wanted dust on the floors or a toppling pile dominating the cabin floors. Not being the cleanest person, I picked up on this subtle cleaning cue and learned when messes should be picked up. This has become crucial in college especially when balancing dirty laundry, checking for expired fridge food, and analyzing every surface for crumbs to avoid ants. There is an unspoken spacing system in college that I was concerned I wouldn’t pick up. How many things can I keep on the sink? Is there enough room for everyone’s groceries in the fridge? Should my headphones be in or out when watching tv? I quickly learned a tooth brush, two emergency meals, and headphones were rules I had to follow. Summer taught me about this dance of unspoken space rules. No shoes on the floors before 7:30, your stuff stays in your space, and so on.

When I was leaving for college, my grandma sent me a book in the mail titled “The Naked Roommate”. My summer camp was the most open, body positive space I’ve ever been in to this day. Hours spent in the river, bathing suits lazily thrown to the rocks. Deep conversations sprawled out across the cabin with no shirt and just a thong. Shower parties trying each other’s shower products. Would my roommates be okay with the levels of nakedness I’m used to? Sometimes things got awkward at camp when I would have a bunk mate who changed in their sleeping bag or went to the bathroom to do so. Everyone has different comfort levels when it comes to their bodies, I just would’ve had to adjust. Luckily for me, my roommates were comfortable as can be. Summer camp exposed me to many different comfort levels revolving around nudity and I understand that not everyone has been in environments so passive about being naked. When I progressed up to a CIT and took on campers of my own, I got the chance to lead a conversation about levels of comfort surrounding bodies and I had to explain to a group of 9 year old girls. It opened my eyes up to how to approach new situations and have conversations to make everyone comfortable. I know that if my roommates had a different mindset on changing and walking around with a shirt, it would’ve been okay.

Finally, the biggest challenge in my eyes was the concept of alone time. I had a situation going into college as I chose to do long distance with my boyfriend from back home. How would this play into my experience? Is my facetime going to get annoying? Beyond that, I was worried about how I would unwind living with two other people. I’ve always been able to close the door and go into my own world. How would I do that in my bunk bed with two other people’s worlds combining with mine? At summer camp, alone time was non-existent and slightly forced upon us. We had something called “rest hour” , an hour of forced silence so everyone could recharge. The key in college is to work alone time into everyone’s schedules. You can’t just think about when you have downtime in the day, you start thinking about when everyone else will be busy with class. That’s the time where I’m able to breathe and take some time to just be with myself. It’s also when I find time to call with my friends and family back home. When I’m not fully alone, we’ve gotten accustomed to the silent cues of when everyone needs to simply not be spoken to. For me, airpods in and up in my top bunk is usually a signal that I’m taking some time.

I got the best case scenario with my roommates. They keep me accountable, understand my feelings, and are my best friends at UCSB. Summer camp taught me how to find common ground. Establishing a routine that works with the people around you in the most vital skill my time in the mountains brought me. It completely prepared me for packing light and living respectively.