Election Night At Florida’s Largest University

This article was written before it was announced that President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

The University of Central Florida is the state’s largest university, with over 70,000 students. The 2024 election marks the first time many of these students have been able to cast their ballot for the president of the United States since becoming legal adults. According to Circle, 41 million Gen Z-ers are eligible to vote this election season, and some are ensuring their voices don’t go unnoticed.

Original photo by Caysea Stone

Live Oak Ballroom served as UCF’s official polling location for students whose residential address was on campus. The sidewalks leading up to the building are lined with political yard signs stating, “Vote No on 4” and “Yes on 3.“

With almost three hours left to vote, the line bleeding outside the ballroom never dipped below 30 to 40 students.

“The turnout has been fantastic, not just at UCF, but around the county,” said Nate Douglas, the 23-year-old democratic nominee for Florida State House District 37. “UCF’s precinct has a turnout of 140%, so it’s an extremely high turnout election.”

Original photo by Caysea Stone

Waiting to vote for president-elect Kamala Harris were two freshmen women, 18 and 19. They spoke of the importance behind Amendment 4, an amendment that would repeal the six-week abortion ban in Florida’s state constitution.

“It’s such a polarizing topic,” the 19-year-old said. “I think that people should worry about things that concern them. What other people do with their bodies has nothing to do with what you think they should be doing with their bodies, and you should just let people do what they wanna do.”

Nalini Persaud, a 21-year-old senior, also supports Kamala Harris but is concerned about the election results.

“[The race] is a lot closer than I would hope, and I just want her to win over a committed felon,” Persaud said.

Original photo by Caysea Stone

A couple of hours after the polls closed, UCF’s GOP club hosted its watch party on the opposite side of campus. Mary Connolly, a 19-year-old sophomore and the club’s president, sat beside her vice president, 19-year-old Ethan Del Campo, as they both intently watched as election results came in.

The classroom comprised about 35 students, half proudly wearing the signature-red MAGA hats. Del Campo said he believed the enthusiasm shows how strong student support is for former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a 10-point improvement from Trump’s 2020 performance,” Del Campo said. “You shouldn’t be so afraid to say you’re a Trump supporter.”

“I am just worried about three swing states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan,” Connolly said. “I know we saw this last time. Trump was in the lead in the beginning as well, so I’m still kind of anxious.”

Ryan Granger, a 21-year-old sophomore, shared similar concerns.

“We saw in 2020 it was practically a red mirage as the night progressed,” Granger said. “The votes were released out of big cities such as Atlanta, Milwaukee, Detroit, etcetera, and we saw the red mirage had dwindled to a victory for President Biden.”

Original photo by Caysea Stone

About 15 miles from UCF, the Orange County Democrats hosted their election party at The Abbey in Downtown Orlando. Students, supporters, and elected officials gathered together, hoping Vice President Harris would drop the first half of her title to replace it with President-elect.

Representative Maxwell Frost, the U.S. representative for Florida’s 10th district, has officially won his reelection. On his campaign team are two UCF juniors, Tia Russell, 20, and Carter Lara, 19.

“I’m seeing all of our other Democratic colleagues are starting to file in and win, so that makes me feel very rewarded and happy,” Lara said. “We’re looking good, at least in Orange County. Feeling pretty historic.”

Between the cheers, clinking drinks, and saturated red and blue lights, there was an overwhelming awareness that the fight was not over. Trump had once again claimed victory in Florida, and Amendments 3 and 4 came up short.

“I know people see Florida as solid red, but UCF is so diverse,” Russell said. “We have so many youth activists. There are people who are pushing for change there, so don’t underestimate what we have.”

Original photo by Caysea Stone

One of those activists was a 19-year-old sophomore who chose to remain anonymous. For the past year, he said he has gone door-to-door on behalf of Harris to garner support and increase voter turnout.

“I feel proud to have voted for Harris. It was my first presidential vote,” he said. “UCF is a motivated campus [that] had over a 100% turnout because of students registering to vote at their dorms.”

The first-time voters at UCF said they all have one thing in common: they want the best for this country. Despite where each student landed on the political spectrum, all spoke with confidence, ambition, and care.

In a state known for its polarizing views, the university acts as a place of acceptance where students can explore various political ideologies until they find one they align with, students said.

“UCF stands for allowing many students of different political backgrounds to have a perspective,” Connolly, GOP president, said. “I think both sides are very prominent on this campus, and I think that’s a good thing. You can find a group that aligns with your values the majority of the time, and I think that’s beautiful.”