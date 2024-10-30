The Top Six Fall TV Shows You Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Vancouver

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Vancouver is often called “Hollywood of the North” for a reason—this scenic Canadian city has long been a hub for film and TV production. With its picturesque landscapes, diverse urban settings, and access to top-notch production talent, Vancouver has doubled for cities all over the world, especially when it comes to TV shows. As fall approaches, cozy up with these six fall TV series you may not have realized were filmed right in Vancouver.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a chilling gothic romance series that serves as a follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House. It weaves a haunting tale of love, loss, and supernatural secrets set against the eerie backdrop of a mysterious English manor. The series was primarily filmed in Vancouver, with notable locations including Vancouver’s Bridge Studios, The Irish Heather, and Gastown. Furthermore, Cecil Green Park House at the University of British Columbia added to the haunting ambiance of the setting, and the picturesque Burnaby Central Park provided the backdrop for several key outdoor scenes. With its rich storytelling and deeply emotional themes, The Haunting of Bly Manor is perfect for those chilly fall nights when you crave a good scare intertwined with heartfelt romance.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the classic tale of Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal teenager who must navigate the complexities of high school while grappling with her magical heritage and the dark forces that threaten her loved ones. Set in the fictional town of Greendale, the series follows Sabrina as she confronts the sinister and often twisted world of witches, demons, and her own family legacy. Filming for the series took place primarily in Vancouver and nearby British Columbia locales. The stunningly atmospheric Burnaby Village Museum served as the backdrop for the Spellman family’s mansion. Other key locations featured are Lord Strathcona Elementary School (renamed Baxter High School in the show), as well as Paramount Gentlemen’s Club, Vogue Theatre on Granville Street, Applebarn Pumpkin Farm in Abbotsford, Redwood Park in South Surrey, and more. These locations contributed to the eerie and enchanting aesthetic, and the various streets and parks around the city helped bring Greendale’s gothic beauty to life. Whether you’re rewatching the series or catching it for the first time, the blend of horror, humour, and heart, plus the autumn vibes in Sabrina’s world make it the best series to binge during the fall season.

A Series of Unfortunate Events brings the dark and whimsical world of the Baudelaire orphans to life. In this series, Violet, Klaus, and Sunny face various dangers and their villainous Count Olaf, all while uncovering the mystery of their parents’ deaths. The tragic yet darkly humorous journey of the Baudelaire orphans thrives in Vancouver’s setting. Key locations include the Fraser Shipyards for The Miserable Mill episodes and the Segal Graduate School of Business as the Mulctuary Money Management building. Other locations include Burnaby’s Bridge Studios and Vancouver’s urban spaces. All these filming spots mix gothic storytelling and whimsical design. The gloomy, unpredictable storyline fits well with the crisp autumn weather and the show’s foreboding atmosphere enhances the cozy yet creepy fall vibe. Moreover, A Series of Unfortunate Events’ unique blend of mystery and fantasy pairs perfectly with the autumn season, making it an ideal series to binge on chilly, overcast evenings.

Many people refer to fall as the spooky season—the season of demons, ghosts, and monsters. Well, this is what Supernatural is all about, making it a great addition to your fall watch list. In Supernatural, the Winchester brothers take plenty of road trips across America to fight demons, ghosts, and monsters, but most of the spooky haunts they visit are actually filmed in and around Vancouver. The famous Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam has been a key filming location for this show’s creepiest scenes; the long-abandoned halls of this hospital, combined with Vancouver’s rainy weather, created the perfect supernatural ambiance for over 15 seasons. Other filming locations include the Cleveland Dam in North Vancouver, where the Simon Said dam scene takes place in Season 2 Episode 5, and Buntzen Lake in Anmore, BC, where Sam and Dean discover the dead in the water in Season 1 Episode 3. From urban streets to haunting forests, the natural and urban landscapes of Vancouver help bring this show’s dark themes to life. Watching Supernatural in the fall heightens the eerie, spooky feeling, making it a perfect choice for the season.

The darker, cooler days of fall are the perfect setting for diving into the world of The 100, where danger lurks at every turn. This dystopian drama follows a group of teens sent back to a post-apocalyptic Earth after a nuclear disaster, left to navigate life-and-death decisions amid a crumbling earth. Vancouver’s rugged wilderness provides the perfect backdrop for the show’s vast, untamed world. Many key scenes, like the Ark landing, were shot at the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve, a stunning wilderness area used for other sci-fi shows like Stargate and The X-Files. The gritty Britannia Mine Museum served as the backdrop for action-packed escape scenes, while Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant brought Mount Weather to life. Other action-packed sequences also take place in some of Vancouver’s most popular hiking spots, like Lynn Canyon and Stawamus Chief—next time you’re on a hike in Vancouver or Squamish, look out from some of the filming spots! From rain-soaked forests to hauntingly beautiful mountain ranges, the wilds of British Columbia make Earth’s dangerous terrain feel all too real, providing the perfect atmosphere for the show’s intense drama and survival storylines.

You may know Riverdale as the iconic reimagining of the Archie Comics, where a group of teenagers in the mysterious town of Riverdale face everything from high school drama to deadly secrets. But did you know that most of the town’s creepy corners are actually set in and around Vancouver? Key locations like the iconic Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe are filmed at Rocko’s Family Diner in Mission, BC, and Sweetwater River at Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park. Other scenes take advantage of Vancouver’s public spaces; the forest scenes are often shot in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, and the eerie exterior of Lord Byng Secondary School is transformed into Riverdale High. Riverdale thrives on the Pacific Northwest’s moody atmosphere to build its unsettling tone, so Vancouver’s gloomy, fall vibe makes the city an ideal stand-in for Riverdale. If you like the supernatural, as well as a good old teen romance and drama, this might be the show for you to binge this fall!

If you’re a fan of any of these shows, now you can rewatch with an insider’s eye, spotting Vancouver’s unique landmarks! Whether it’s the city’s urban buildings or forests, Vancouver’s charm and versatility shine on screen, making it a go-to for fall TV favourites.