The Top Six Fall Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Vancouver

As the leaves change colour and the air turns crisp, it’s time to cozy up with some fall-themed movies. Surprisingly, many beloved fall films were shot just a ferry ride away in Vancouver! Let’s explore some hidden Hollywood gems that showcase the beautiful, bustling, and scenic city of Vancouver.

Although set in Minnesota, many of the iconic scenes in Juno were shot in and around Vancouver, showcasing the city’s charming neighbourhoods. The indie classic follows the quirky and pregnant teen Juno MacGuff, played by Elliot Page, as she navigates the complexities of unexpected motherhood with humour and wit. This film uses locations like the suburbs of Dunbar Street, a quiet, tree-lined neighbourhood known for its picturesque homes. Additionally, scenes were filmed at Eric Hamber Secondary School in the South Cambie neighbourhood, as well as the Coquitlam Centre and Victoria Park. Juno’s feel-good yet bittersweet story pairs beautifully with the fall season; it offers heartwarming moments and indie tunes to complement the autumn leaves.

While Twilight fans may know the first film was shot in Oregon, many scenes from New Moon were filmed in the Greater Vancouver area. This movie follows Bella Swan as she struggles with heartbreak after Edward leaves her, only to find solace in her deepening friendship with Jacob, all while uncovering the dark secrets of both vampires and werewolves. Key locations include the famous Capilano Park and Minnekhada Regional Park, where Jacob’s wolf transformation scenes were filmed amidst Vancouver’s lush, dense forests. More iconic settings include the university scenes, featuring Edward and Bella, which were shot at David Thompson Secondary School, and Bella’s harrowing cliff-jumping scenes that were filmed at Parthenon Park and Whytecliff Park. From the cliff-jumping scenes to the emotional forest moments, the Pacific Northwest ambiance perfectly sets the tone for this supernatural romance.

What’s fall without a little horror? The Cabin in the Woods is a perfect mix of horror and comedy, shot in the heart of Vancouver. The film follows a group of friends who travel to a remote cabin, where they unknowingly become pawns in a terrifying game orchestrated by mysterious forces. As the friends confront various horrors, they learn that their fate is linked to the dark rituals being conducted in the woods. Filming locations for this film include 2605 W 5th Ave, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park, Secret Cove Cottage, and Greater Vancouver. The Secret Cove Cottage was used as the main cabin in the film and is located in Halfmoon Bay, a very small, picturesque community in British Columbia. Like many other films, the dense forests and moody atmosphere of the city and other filming locations set the scene for this genre-bending thriller. If you’re a fan of horror films and need something to watch around Halloween, this is a must-see.

Though a bit spicier than your typical fall fare, Fifty Shades of Grey tells the story of Anastasia Steele, a college student who enters into a complex and intense romantic relationship with billionaire Christian Grey; it explores themes of power, desire, and control. Fifty Shades of Grey was largely filmed in Vancouver, with notable scenes shot in iconic locations like Coal Harbour, Gastown, and Vancouver’s airport. The Vancouver Public Library served as the exterior of Grey Enterprises, and the breathtaking Gastown district provided the perfect backdrop for Christian and Ana’s romantic encounters. The film also utilized the North Shore Studios for interior scenes, transforming Vancouver’s urban landscapes into the steamy world of the infamous romance. The cool, misty vibe of the Pacific Northwest added depth to the film’s passionate story, making it a different yet captivating option for your autumn movie night.

This coming-of-age dramedy, starring Hailee Steinfeld as the awkward Nadine, showcases Vancouver’s charm throughout the entire film. The film beautifully captures the highs and lows of teenage life, all while delivering heartfelt moments and sharp humour. Many key scenes were filmed in and around Vancouver, with notable locations including the scenic Jericho Beach, where Nadine has a pivotal moment of self-reflection, and Guildford Park Secondary School, which served as the backdrop for her school life. The Vancouver Art Gallery, Inlet Theater, Steveston Village, Playland, Vanier’s Park, and Duffin’s Donuts also appear, adding to the film’s charming aesthetic. The warm hues and relatable high school drama make it a great watch for any autumn evening, as you can easily immerse yourself in Nadine’s relatable struggles.

For a fall movie night with a side of action and comedy, look no further than Deadpool. This R-rated superhero flick stars Ryan Reynolds as the wise-cracking anti-hero Wade Wilson. Seeking revenge on the man who ruined his life, Deadpool embarks on a chaotic journey filled with humour, mayhem, and unexpected romance. The film was shot almost entirely in Vancouver, featuring iconic locations such as the Georgia Viaduct, which doubles as a key battleground in the film, and the Boundary Bay Regional Airport, where several significant scenes unfold. There are so many filming locations for Deadpool in Vancouver to visit, including but not limited to Leeside Tunnel Skatepark, the PNE Agrodome, No. 5 Orange, and Hatley Castle here in Victoria. Whether you have visited some of these filming locations or not, you can’t ignore the fact that Vancouver’s urban landscapes and unique architecture provided the perfect backdrop for Deadpool’s chaotic antics. Deadpool is most definitely an entertaining and thrilling movie option for a fall rewatch, especially for superhero fans.

So, next time you’re in Vancouver, look out for familiar landmarks and take a moment to appreciate the city’s hidden role in bringing some of your favourite films to life. Whether you’re looking for cozy, romantic vibes or a more thrilling experience, there’s a fall movie with Vancouver’s backdrop waiting for you! So grab a pumpkin spice latte, curl up under a blanket, and enjoy these Vancouver-filmed fall classics. Who knows? You might spot a location you’ve visited before!