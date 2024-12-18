The Struggle of Teaching Your Parents Social Media

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many of us, social media feels like second nature. It’s how we share memes, stay updated with friends, and navigate university life. But for our parents, social media can be a daunting world full of confusing buttons, weird slang, and endless notifications. Teaching them how to navigate it is a journey many of us are all too familiar with.

The Initial Conversation

It usually starts with an innocent request: “Can you show me how to post on Instagram?” The next thing you know, you’re knee-deep in explaining to your parents the concept of a feed, friend requests, and why they shouldn’t accept a random invite from someone claiming to be a distant cousin.

As a younger, more technologically-savvy generation, we learned through trial and error (and a few embarrassing posts). However, our parents expect us to be their patient guide through every step of the process. What seems intuitive to us—like swiping left to delete a message or double-tapping to “like” something—often takes several rounds of explanations for them to fully grasp.

The Endless Questions

Even after you’ve sat with them for hours, the questions don’t stop. You might get a random text: “How do I change my profile picture again?” or “What’s the difference between Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat?” It can feel like every app comes with a new round of tutorials and even more questions.

The more complicated features, such as stories, reels, or hashtags, can be a whole other level of confusion. “Why would anyone post a picture for only 24 hours?” they ask, genuinely baffled by the concept of Instagram Stories. You try to explain how it’s about creating content that feels more casual and temporary, but it’s hard to make sense of something that might not have a logical explanation to begin with.

The Snapchat Challenge

Although Snapchat might not be your parents’ main form of social media, it is often the most confusing platform for them to learn; teaching your parents all the different functions of the app can feel like a crash course in modern communication. Adding friends is the first hurdle, with endless questions like, “Should I add this person?” followed by them friending half their contact list.

Then, there’s the Snap Map. Trying to explain how Snapchat knows where they are at all times is like launching into a mini geography lesson combined with a privacy debate. They’re equal parts fascinated and horrified: “Wait, so you can see I was at Starbucks yesterday?” Even funnier is discovering that Dad was at home during “work hours.” Hmmm… The existential questions start rolling in. “Who else can see me on this map? Do I have to share my location? Can I see where you are right now?” Suddenly, Snap Map becomes less of a fun feature and more of a family drama starter.

Snaps versus chats is another battle. Despite explaining that snaps are temporary photos or videos, they’ll inevitably ask in panic, “Wait, I sent a picture, but it disappeared! How do I see it again?” You sigh and calmly explain that it’s the whole point of Snapchat—it’s temporary. And filters? Pure chaos. Suddenly, you’re getting snaps of your mom in dog ears or your dad with a chipmunk voice, sent on repeat. It’s funny, but after the 10th consecutive filtered snap, you start to wonder if this was a mistake.

Ah, and don’t forget Bitmoji—the adorable little avatars that make your messages more fun. Except, when it’s your parents, “fun” turns into an hour-long ordeal. Trying to create a Bitmoji that looks like your mom is a whole event. “Is my hair really that grey?” she asks as you scroll through the hair colour options. Eventually, you settle on something close enough, but she’s still insisting it doesn’t do her justice. And your dad? He wants to add a mustache he hasn’t had since 1995 because apparently, Bitmojis are about nostalgia now.

The Tech-Support Hotline

Once your parents are finally on social media and get the hang of the whole Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook thing, you inevitably become their go-to tech support person. Whether it’s a forgotten password, a post has disappeared, or a video won’t upload, the calls or texts for help continue to roll in. And, of course, it’s always when you’re in the middle of something important.

The frustration can be mutual. While you’re thinking, “How can they not understand this by now?” they might be feeling overwhelmed by how fast technology is evolving. For some of them, social media is their first real dive into an all-digital world, which means what features seem basic to us to them seem foreign.

The Cringeworthy Posts & Oversharing

Once your parents get the hang of social media, there’s the cringeworthy posts to deal with. Whether it’s using outdated memes, typing their status updates in all caps, or leaving overly affectionate comments on your photos, it’s a whole new struggle to navigate.

Then, there’s the oversharing. Suddenly, you’ll see your family group chat info posted as a Facebook status or find them sharing 20-year-old throwback photos of you. It’s funny at first, but when they start tagging you in those posts, it gets a bit too real.

Let’s not forget Instagram reels! Out of nowhere, your parents may become addicted to sending you random goat videos or motivational clips. Your dad might send you six different goat videos in one afternoon, followed by a motivational speech from Shaq with the caption, “Thought you’d like this.” Thanks, Dad?

The Upside

While it can be a struggle, there’s an upside to teaching your parents social media. It helps bridge the generational gap, giving you a common ground to share things. Seeing your mom laugh at the same cat meme or your dad comment on your Instagram post feels like a small win. It gives them a glimpse into the digital world we live in every day, and in turn, we all feel more connected to each other.

Social media helps keep family members updated on each other’s lives, especially long-distance ones. For international students or anyone studying far from home, it can be a great way for parents to feel involved without having to constantly ask for updates.

The Takeaway

Teaching your parents how to use social media might feel like a never-ending process, full of frustration and repetition. But, it also serves as a reminder of how much technology has evolved, and how lucky we are to intuitively navigate these spaces. So, next time your parents text you about a Facebook glitch or ask how to make an Instagram post, remember the patience they had when teaching you how to ride a bike and try to return the favour.