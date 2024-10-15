The Midnight Murder Mystery: How True Crime Before Bed Impacts Your Mental Health

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many, including myself, true crime is a fascinating genre—one that draws us in with stories of mystery, danger, and the pursuit of justice. There’s something deeply compelling about piecing together the clues and trying to understand the darker corners of humanity. These stories mix suspense with real-world stories, making it a late-night obsession for many. Personally, I love unwinding before bed with an episode of a true crime documentary but, there’s increasing evidence that binge-watching such content before bed has negative consequences. What is this late-night pastime really doing to our mental health?

The Appeal of True Crime

Watching true crime can feel like a psychological puzzle, and that’s why it’s so appealing. It lets us tap into our natural curiosity and desire to solve puzzles. With true crime, many of us are drawn to the mystery and the suspense of trying to understand why people commit horrific acts. In fact, research suggests that women, in particular, are more likely to consume true crime because it allows us to explore our fears in a safe and controlled way. Dr. Scott Bonn notes in this Psychology Today article that women often watch these stories as a form of preparation, imagining how they might protect themselves in similar situations.

But as fascinating as these shows are, is consuming too much true crime before bed causing more harm than we realize?

True Crime’s Impact on Mental Health

Experts are starting to raise concerns about how true crime affects our mental health, particularly when it becomes a nightly habit. In an article from MindSite News, psychologist Chivonna Childs explains that frequent consumption of true crime can increase anxiety and make people more fearful of their surroundings. In extreme cases, it may even lead to hypervigilance, where individuals are constantly on edge and afraid to leave their homes.

True crime’s impact on our well-being doesn’t stop at anxiety. According to Thriveworks, many people turn to true crime as a psychological coping mechanism. After stressful days, it can feel cathartic to watch something even more intense in the hopes of making your situation less consuming. Watching too much true crime as a coping mechanism can also desensitize us to violence. Commonly, victims of similar crimes or trauma watch true crime to validate the pain they went through and to find comfort or ease the helplessness. On the flip side, these shows could retraumatize victims of violence and trigger past suffering. So, although this “coping strategy” may work short-term, it does have unintended side effects. And when it comes to sleep, this is especially common.

The Science Behind It: The Impact on Sleep and Anxiety

One of the biggest issues with watching true crime before bed is its effect on sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, exposing yourself to stressful or disturbing content right before bed can lead to increased heart rate, higher cortisol levels, and heightened anxiety. In turn, this can unintentionally increase feelings of stress and uneasiness, which trigger stress responses. The brain then processes these intense emotions, making it harder to wind down, potentially leading to nightmares or disturbed sleep. Furthermore, this can interfere with falling and staying asleep. For many true crime enthusiasts, these sleepless nights may feel worth it in exchange for a gripping episode—but over time, it can chip away at mental health.

The Sleep Foundation also cautions against watching stressful content close to bedtime, as it can make winding down difficult. To counter this, sleep experts suggest avoiding stimulating content—like true crime—at least 30 minutes before bed to allow your mind to decompress. They also recommend creating a buffer period before bed where you engage in calming activities instead; this, in turn, will help your mind and body to properly wind down for a restful sleep.

My Personal Experience: Balancing the Thrill and Sleep

I’ll admit it, I’m guilty of watching true crime before bed. There’s a strange comfort in watching these stories, knowing that it’s all happening on screen, far removed from my reality. Girl in the Picture is one of my absolute favourite true crime docuseries to date. It’s a Netflix docuseries that blends intrigue and tragedy in a way only true crime can – if you haven’t watched it yet, I highly, highly recommend it. This was one show that I couldn’t shake; the story was unlike any other crime I’ve watched. The real-life kidnapping, plot twists, and haunting revelation were insane. That night, I found myself tossing and turning all night, unable to get the story off my mind. The mix of fascination and fear can be exhilarating, but it can also make for restless nights.

Though I continue to indulge in my true crime obsession, I’ve learned to adjust. Now, I try to balance the intensity of true crime with calming routines—like reading before bed or listening to soothing music afterward—to give my mind time to settle. These small changes have helped me preserve my sleep quality while still enjoying the thrill of a good crime documentary. So, for those who love true crime like me, it’s all about finding that balance between indulging in these mysteries and ensuring you’re taking care of your mental health.

The Way Forward: Tips for True Crime Enthusiasts

If true crime is your guilty pleasure, like mine, there are a few ways to enjoy the genre without it interfering with your mental health. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, here are a few ways to maintain that balance:

Limit night-time viewing: Try watching true crime during the day instead of right before bed. This gives your mind time to process the intense emotions before winding down.

Try watching true crime during the day instead of right before bed. This gives your mind time to process the intense emotions before winding down. Establish a relaxing routine: After watching something heavy, give yourself time to engage in relaxing activities like reading, meditation, or journaling.

After watching something heavy, give yourself time to engage in relaxing activities like reading, meditation, or journaling. Be mindful of your feelings: If you notice your stress or anxiety increasing after watching certain shows, consider giving your mind a break and opting for lighter content.

If you notice your stress or anxiety increasing after watching certain shows, consider giving your mind a break and opting for lighter content. Watch with friends or family: Sharing the experience with others can reduce the emotional toll and provide a sense of safety.

While true crime offers an intriguing escape, it’s important to recognize its potential impact on mental health—especially when it becomes part of your nightly routine. With mindfulness and balance, you can still indulge in those chilling documentaries without paying the price in sleepless nights.