The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

In the grand soap opera of human relationships, we’ve evolved from courtship and commitment to a new contender: the situationship. If you’ve somehow dodged this cultural phenomenon, congratulations on your healthy boundaries—or your complete lack of internet access. For the uninitiated, a situationship is the “it’s complicated” zone between “just talking” and “officially dating,” where vibes are strong, but labels are nonexistent. Essentially, it both exists and doesn’t, depending on who you ask.

How We Got Here

Blame modern dating apps, a fear of commitment, or the collective existential crisis of a generation that’s more concerned with the planet imploding than defining “what we are.” Situationships have become the hallmark of a society where everything from jobs to friendships feels like it’s on a trial run. Why commit when you can just…not?

It’s like the Costco sample station of relationships; you get a little taste of emotional intimacy, but you’re not obligated to take home the full-sized package. And while this might sound freeing, it’s also deeply confusing. One moment you’re sending each other TikToks that perfectly encapsulate your “dynamic,” and the next, they’re telling you they “don’t really do labels.” It’s giving zero commitment and all the confusion.

Why It’s So Weird

The thing about situationships is they make you do mental gymnastics that would put Olympians to shame. You’ll analyze their every text (“They used a period… does that mean they’re mad or just literate?”), reread your last conversation (“Did that meme about golden retriever boyfriends and black cat girlfriends mean they see a future with me?”), and consult your group chat like it’s a jury deliberating a murder case.

The paradox is that while situationships feel low-stakes, they’re often emotionally draining. You’re left navigating a pseudo-relationship without a roadmap, a title, or a clue. And let’s be honest: Why are we out here investing relationship energy into people who won’t even put us on their Instagram stories? It’s unhinged, and yet, here we are.

The Normalization of Situationships

Once upon a time, situationships were called being “led o”n or simply a bad idea. But now, thanks to cultural shifts, they’re almost expected. We’ve worked them into existence and then wrote think pieces on why they’re both the best and worst thing to ever happen with dating. We’ve collectively agreed that defining the relationship is scarier than a group project in university, and so, we live in this liminal space where the “it is what it is” mindset reigns supreme.

The normalization of situationships has even spawned a vocabulary of its own: “exclusive-ish,” “not-a-label thing,” and “we’re just hanging out.” These phrases allow everyone to avoid accountability while still texting “wyd?” at 2 a.m. It’s modern dating’s version of gaslighting: you’re not even sure if the relationship is real, let alone if your feelings are valid.

Should We Accept It?

Here’s the thing, not all situationships are bad. Sometimes, you genuinely don’t want anything serious, and it’s nice to have a casual connection without the expectations of a full-blown relationship. But for those hoping for more, situationships can feel like being stuck in a never-ending waiting room. At some point, you have to ask yourself, “Am I happy here, or am I just taking what I can get?”

If you’re currently in a situationship, here’s some advice: communicate. Yes, it’s terrifying, but so is wasting six months of your life on someone who refers to you as “a friend” to their mom. If the other person can’t handle a conversation about feelings, they’re not mature enough to date you anyway. And if you’re the one refusing to define things, ask yourself why. Commitment isn’t inherently scary—it’s just a decision to treat someone with the respect they deserve.

The Bottom Line

Situationships are weird, messy, and a little too normalized for comfort. They can be fun for a while, but they’re not exactly built for the long haul. If you find yourself in one, make sure you’re staying for the right reasons (enjoying the moment) and not the wrong ones (hoping they’ll change). Remember: life’s too short to be someone’s “sort of.” Either level up or move on—you’re worth more than a maybe.