Ink or Instinct? Do Tattoos Need a Deeper Meaning?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Tattoos: the ultimate test of commitment issues. You can’t ghost a tattoo. Once it’s inked, it’s there forever. But here’s the big question: does your tattoo need a profound meaning, or can it just be something you liked at the moment? Spoiler alert: the answer is entirely up to you.

Let’s look at the “deep meaning” team first. These are the people who explain their tattoos like it’s an art gallery tour. For instance, a minimalist linework wave that symbolizes “the highs and lows of my journey through life.” Or a delicate hummingbird in memory of a loved one who used to feed birds every summer. Meaningful tattoos can be incredibly personal. They can be beautiful and sentimental, serving as daily reminders of growth, loss, or an inside joke with the universe. A lot of people use them to commemorate a milestone, honour their roots, or preserve something that shaped them. There’s poetry in that—inking your life story into your skin.

But then, there’s Team YOLO, the crowd that thrives on impulse. These are the people walking around with tiny tacos, cartoon characters, or a random smiley face they got “just because.” They’re the people who got matching avocado tattoos with their roommate at 2 a.m. because “avocados are life.” No deeper meaning, no life-changing epiphany, just pure impulse and vibes. And honestly? That’s just as valid. Why overthink it? Some of life’s best moments are the spontaneous ones—like when you adopted that rescue cat named Pickles or ordered pineapple on pizza for the first time. Every tattoo doesn’t need to carry the weight of your soul. Sometimes it’s okay to get a little ghost on your ankle because ghosts are cute, or a heart on your wrist because your friend dared you.

The beauty of tattoos is that they’re whatever you make of them. Whether you’re immortalizing your grandma’s handwriting or getting a tiny sun on your wrist because it’s cute, it’s your body, your canvas, your rules. They don’t have to mean anything unless you want them to. Sure, meaningful tattoos can be a constant reminder of your values, experiences, or loved ones. But the random, fun ones? They’re just as special—they tell the world you’re having a good time and don’t take life too seriously.

So, do tattoos need a deeper meaning? Absolutely not. But if they do have one, that’s great too. Whether you’re honouring your roots or immortalizing your favourite snack, the only thing that matters is that you like it. Just make sure it’s something you love and can live with—or at least something you can laugh about or won’t regret when your future grandkids ask why there’s a burrito permanently inked on your forearm.

Now go forth, embrace the ink, and remember; it’s not that deep (unless it’s on your ribs, and then, ouch).