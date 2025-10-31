Why You Should Go Camping (No Matter How Much You “Hate” the Outdoors)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Forget yoga and therapy: if you really want to clear your mind, try camping. Before you immediately assume this article isn’t for you, understand that I too am not what some might call a “granola girl”—a loyal and undying enthusiast of all things outdoors. Believe me, I value my comfy bed, warm showers, and expansive closet. But forgetting all of that for a couple days can be incredibly freeing, especially as a young woman.

I recently went on a fall break trip with the Michigan Camping Club to Shenandoah National Park. I signed up with the hope of meeting new people and enjoying beautiful hikes; I wasn’t particularly concerned with utilizing it as a detox or reset. Still, it was hard for it not to be, given the calamity that is a freshman girl’s mind. I’ve found it’s incredibly easy to become caught up in vanity when first arriving at college. From the Freshman 15 to dry dorm water hair, there are a million things we’re primed to worry about, largely via social media. I particularly found myself falling victim to this leading up to my camping trip—all I could think about was the way I looked, and it took a mental toll.

Lucky for me, maple trees typically don’t concern themselves with young women’s looks. Despite being the most physically grotesque I have been since coming to college (four days un-showered, unbrushed hair, dirty clothes), I felt the most “myself”. There’s something so grounding in standing atop a mountain and realizing you truly are so small—and that pimple on your face is practically microscopic. This “freeing” feeling and sense that I had been longing for was attainable on that mountain.

Curious about whether or not this was an individual phenomenon, I decided to do some research. Unsurprisingly, research shows that people who go camping are generally more likely to be happy and “flourishing”—optimal mental health. Furthermore, a 2019 study found that hiking can boost self esteem. So, even if you’re not ready to pack up your belongings and live in the wilderness for a couple days, a quick walk in nature could offer similar effects.

Adventurer Artist Anna Heimkreiter, for example, writes on how hiking changed her relationship with her body by shifting her focus from how her body looks to what it is capable of. Instead of focusing on her body’s physical appearance, through connecting with the outdoors, Heimkreiter learned to channel this focus into her body’s strengths and her will to achieve. I also experienced this on my recent camping trip, most notably after a hike with a substantial elevation gain (essentially just the Stairmaster in real life, if you’re unfamiliar with hiking). I could hardly walk after, but I felt strong. I spent the rest of that day not worried about what I was eating or how bloated I was; instead, I proudly boasted to everyone at my campsite about the challenging hike I conquered. We often forget (understandably so, thanks to modern societal pressures) that our bodies are built to sustain us, not serve as markers of how attractive we are. Appreciating your body for its function rather than its appearance is an impactful perspective shift, and hiking is a promising way to implement that.

I’m not going to claim that camping or hiking will fix everyone’s relationship with their appearance and improve their mental health, but I do think it’s worth exploring – no matter how outdoorsy you’d consider yourself. Head on over to Nichols Arboretum, walk down to the river, and just sit for five minutes. See how it makes you feel. If you’re anything like me and find a sense of peace, keep finding ways to engage with the outdoors. Michigan Camping Club offers day hikes from campus, a low-commitment and quick way to spend time in nature.

As women in college, we face stress on a multitude of levels. Don’t let the way you look be one of them. Find strategies to build yourself up, whether it’s camping, hiking, or something entirely else. There are great benefits from challenging the unexpected; go confront the greatness waiting for you outdoors.