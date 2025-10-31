A UMich Student’s Guide to Getting in the Fall Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is a fleeting season, and I often find that it’s over before it has even begun. The brightly colored leaves and perfect weather of crisp fall air mixed with sunshine turns to barren trees and gloomy skies within a matter of weeks. While I’m truly a summer girl at heart, there is something so special about fall time in Ann Arbor. It’s a city with as many outdoor opportunities as there are indoor. I often forget just how much I love this season until that time of year comes around, so this year I pledged to enjoy every second before winter. Here is my list for (mostly) Ann Arbor-specific fun, festive activities to make the most of fall-time:

Take a Peaceful Walk Through the Arb

I think the best time to be out in nature is in the fall. You aren’t sweaty from the aggressive summer heat or freezing from Michigan’s icy winter temperatures. Nichols Arboretum (“the Arb”) is one of my favorite things about living here in Ann Arbor. The Arb is a huge nature area with lots of different walking routes, so you never get bored with visiting. College can get really stressful, and I find that it’s the perfect place to reset from campus chaos and reconnect with nature. I enjoy putting in my AirPods and listening to my favorite songs while walking. My ideal walk-time is after dinner, around 6 pm, during “golden hour”, or when the sun is just barely setting. I often find myself stopping to take photos because of the beautiful radiance and glow about the air.

Grab a Warm Drink at a Local Café

I know it sounds “basic”, but I will never get tired of pumpkin spice and other fun fall flavors. I almost always stick to iced beverages, but something about fall time makes me want to cozy up with a warm drink. My best, Ann Arbor-specific recommendation for cafes is Argus Farm Stop. They have 2 locations nearby, depending on where you live on campus. This fall, Argus’ specials are chai-der (a mix of chai and apple cider) and a spiced maple leaf latte. Both drinks can be enjoyed hot or cold, but this season specifically I’ve been enjoying drinking both hot, especially the latte. Argus is also a great study spot! I know I feel more motivated to work with a coffee and a pastry in hand than without. You can also just sit outside with friends and enjoy your fall beverage if that is your preference.

Host a Spooky Movie Night

If you’re like me, this can also just mean a fun autumn-themed movie, because horror films don’t tend to be my frequent picks. Either way, this is a fun way to enjoy fall, especially on the less favorable weather days. You can watch with your roommate, other friends, or even cozy up alone. To make it even better, your movie night could include fall snacks like pumpkin bread, caramel apples, or just classic popcorn. To spice up the night, you could turn it into a movie marathon, with each friend contributing their favorite spooky movie to watch. You also don’t have to limit this to just movies; I like to rewatch Thanksgiving or Halloween episodes from my favorite shows every autumn.

Go all out at Trader Joe’s

One of the best things about being a student here at UMich is being just a few miles from Trader Joe’s. If you have a car, it’s the easiest way to get there, but there are also bus routes that drop you off almost right outside the store! Trader Joe’s does fall-themed food and snacks better than anyone. Shopping there is a great, cheap way to stock your dorm, apartment, or house with festive treats. Recently, my roommate and I have tried out their salted maple cold foam creamer and fall leaf tortilla chips. Some of their other items include pumpkin brioche twist, autumnal harvest soup, and one of my personal favorites, butternut squash mac and cheese. Really, you can’t go wrong with any of these items. But be sure to try them out — they’ll be out of stock at any Trader Joe’s location before you know it!

Take a Mini Fall Adventure

Finally, one of the best ways to get into the fall spirit is to visit somewhere with fall activities. Unfortunately, this recommendation is best for students with access to a car, but if you can make it work, the drive is totally worth it. Some options include: Dexter Cider Mill, Wells Pumpkin Farm, or Wiard’s Orchards. Dexter Cider Mill has tasty cider and donuts, and Wells Pumpkin Farm has endless options and cheap prices for cute, decorative pumpkins. You could even turn the excursion into a pumpkin carving contest with your friends! Lastly, Wiard’s Orchards is the perfect one-stop shop. It has a corn maze, wagon rides, a petting farm, apple picking, and (if you like a scare), Wiard’s Night Terrors, their haunted thrill park. I’ve visited all three locations, and no matter the type of fall activity you’re looking for, these three options have it all.