Can Voting Ever Become Digital? Looking Into a Better Voting System In the Modern Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Coming on the heels of the 2024 US election, and a country more polarized than ever, comes the question: is there an easier way to do this and get more people to vote? A major concern every year is that the voting population is not representative of the actual population, and so digital voting has been thought of by many as possible solution. But, is it actually a feasible voting platform for future elections?

The current voting system is based on paper voting where voters fill in their picks manually. There are a few ways to vote and they vary depending on if you are voting from a different state or if you are voting in the state you currently reside in. Overall, it has always been easier to vote in your own state, but if you’re an out-of-state college student, such as myself, this is not an option. Instead, we have to fill out an absentee ballot which is then sent to our town’s voting office. There can be a lot of issues with sending in an absentee ballot: it can get lost in the mail, information can be missing or incorrect, causing the vote to be invalid, etc…

With early voting in your state, you can go to the polling location ahead of time and vote in a less stressful environment. Same-day voting is the most popular choice, but it also comes with the most issues. Lines at polling locations can get incredibly long, and if you haven’t prepared to stand in such a line for so long, it can cause medical issues. In addition, voter suppression has become worse with some places even banning the passing out of food and water to voters waiting in line. Since the weakening of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, there have been an uptick in the amount of anti-voting legislation being passed and with the necessity of waiting in lines at polling areas to vote, and the suppression of the voting population has significantly increased. An example of this is the Kansas’s legislation of requiring “proof of citizenship” via birth certificate or passport, which has caused thousands of voters to be barred from voting. These are just a few examples of how voter suppression has occurred over the past few years, and so the need for a more inclusive and streamlined voting system.

Unsplash

With the exploration of a digital voting system comes the need to look at cybersecurity and accessibility. Cybersecurity is a huge concern when it comes to digital voting, and in an age with such advanced technology, it can be difficult to prevent every threat. A network with impenetrable and encrypted security measures is necessary for digital voting to become a possibility. Furthermore, not everybody will have internet access, so there must be a way for those who don’t have that access to still vote. With these points in mind, digital voting can be a great way to modernize the voting system and make it more geared towards the actual voters. This will also limit the effects of voter suppression, and hopefully more of the US population will be able to participate in future elections.

I hope you got to learn a bit more about the current voting system and what can be done to make it better!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!