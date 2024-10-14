Walz v. Vance: The Battle For The Moderate Vote

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The vice presidential debate was held on Tuesday, Oct. 1st in New York City at the CBS Broadcast Center. Democrat Tim Walz faced Republican JD Vance in a 90-minute program covering issues from foreign policy to abortion to gun control. Coming into the debate, both candidates had made quite an impression on the American people. Walz, known for his humor and overall good nature, had SNL commenting on his BDE (“big dad energy”). Vance had made a significantly less favorable impression since being selected as former President Trump’s running mate. Going viral for his comment in a 2021 interview likening Democratic politicians to “childless cat ladies,” the memes and jokes were abundant.

During the debate, however, Vance and Walz flipped the script. Walz came out nervous, and though he seemed more comfortable by the end of the debate, it was a rocky start. Vance, on the other hand, shined on the stage. His Yale Law School debate skills were used in their full capacity, even making his stance on abortion seem tolerable. This debate was not what many viewers expected, and that’s a good thing. Moderate policies and civil political discussions have been in short supply in recent years. Hopefully, this debate can set the tone for future discourse.

The upcoming presidential election is in less than a month and is projected to be extremely close. Both candidates have a supportive main group of voters who cannot and will not be swayed. However, a significant number of Americans are still unsure. The moderate vote will be the deciding factor in this election, and both Vance and Walz were well aware of this fact during their debate. While the presidential debate was more civil than in previous years, there was still little common ground between the candidates. Vance and Walz were on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. During some portions of the debate, they almost couldn’t stop agreeing.

The most powerful moment of the debate came during the gun control portion. Walz explained that he is a hunter who owns firearms and has no intention of infringing on Second Amendment rights. However, he has implemented policies in Minnesota, such as red flag laws and more comprehensive background checks, to ensure that firearms aren’t falling into the hands of the wrong people. Walz told the story of how his 17-year-old son had witnessed a shooting at a community center. Almost immediately, Vance expressed his sympathies. As a viewer, this moment inspired a lot of hope. Sympathy is rarely expressed for the so-called “other side” with how divisive politics are, so this rare moment of camaraderie was nice to see.

While this election will be close, I believe it is a good thing that the moderate vote is taking more precedence. With so many people in this country not liking either option, it forces the Harris/Walz and the Trump/Vance tickets to explain themselves and their policies, rather than relying on blind loyalty to get elected. If you are unsure of which candidate to back, please research the different plans that are being proposed. As Vance and Walz showed, productive political discourse is possible. Following their example, I encourage you to talk with the people around you, whether or not they hold the same views. Ask questions, form opinions, and hopefully, by Nov. 5, you will be able to cast your vote for a candidate you believe will help, not harm, our country during their term.