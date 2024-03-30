Behind the Scenes of ‘Drive to Survive’: The Real Drama of Formula One 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The documentary series “Drive to Survive” has helped to convert Formula One, a sport with a rich history reaching back to the 1920s and 1930s, into a global sensation. With its captivating depiction of the intense struggle between ten teams, twenty drivers, and twenty-four races, the program has not only attracted a new audience but has also considerably raised interest in the sport, notably in the United States. One of the most noteworthy effects of “Drive to Survive” has been its capacity to draw a more diverse audience, including a higher proportion of female viewers. By diving into the drivers’ personal histories and origins, the show has transformed the sport, making it more approachable and accessible to a larger audience. Furthermore, the show focuses on the critical responsibilities performed by engineers, strategists, team principals, and sponsors, to emphasize Formula One’s collaborative character as a real team sport. “Drive to Survive” provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look into Formula One, a realm formerly reserved for the elite. The series has not only educated fans on the complexities of the sport, but it has also instilled a renewed appreciation for the devotion and ability necessary to compete in Formula One.

beyond the checkered flag

The premise of ‘Drive to Survive’ is exhilarating, with each episode focusing on one of the 10 teams, culminating in a season of ten episodes. This approach allows viewers to dive into each team’s achievements and obstacles, emphasizing the year’s most memorable race moments. The show goes beyond headlines by providing a behind-the-scenes look at the true struggles behind the races. Watching ‘Drive to Survive’ is an exciting experience that provides audiences a better understanding of the talent and risk necessary to drive a Formula One racing car at speeds surpassing 200 mph on circuits throughout the world. The series highlights the attitude shift that drivers must go through in order to perform at their best, demonstrating the rigorous mental and physical preparation necessary to participate in this highly selective sport. One of the most interesting elements of ‘Drive to Survive’ is the presence of renowned journalist William Buxton, who gives extra insight into the media’s perception of Formula One and its drivers, as well as the audience’s expectations for each team. Buxton’s commentary adds dimension to the story by providing a detailed understanding of the sport’s dynamics both on and off the track. The show also allows drivers to express their personal stories and viewpoints, giving viewers a unique insight into their world. For example, seven-time (arguably eight-time) world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton recounts the difficulties he has encountered, including racist remarks and criticism from rival teams and the media.

high stakes drama

​​This series is, of course, brought to you by Netflix, and as expected, it is not without drama. Some drivers or teams are seen as heroes, while others are painted as villains, creating a fascinating measure of subjectivity. Viewers are allowed to interpret their own sentiments about these teams and drivers, but the show’s popularity is indisputable.

Each episode delves into the personalities of these drivers, demonstrating that, although working as teammates at times, they may not be friends for long. Red Bull Racing, one of the most competitive teams on the grid, represents this environment. For example, in 2019, young racer Alex Albon was fired from Red Bull Racing at the conclusion of the 2020 season due to perceived lack of performance, allowing Sergio Perez to join the team’s roster.

This sport allows no margin for error, as seen by the abrupt shifts that might occur mid-season or at the end. Red Bull’s junior team, Alpha Tauri, made news in 2023 when it replaced newbie Nyck De Vries with experienced driver Daniel Ricciardo midway through the season. This choice was heavily influenced by Ricciardo’s outstanding testing performance at a practice session in Silverstone. These high-stakes circumstances, as well as the drivers’ emotional responses, are what make ‘Drive to Survive’ so captivating, providing an understanding of the true sentiments and pressures that these sportsmen face.

get in the driver’s seat and experience ‘drive to survive’!

“Drive to Survive” is a must-see for anybody interested in Formula One or seeking enjoyable entertainment. The series not only features electrifying season highlights, but it also acts as a teaching tool that gives further insights that improve the viewing experience of real-time races. Each viewing or learning experience of this show, like seeing movie versions of books, deepens and enriches your comprehension. Formula One is well-known for its fast-paced nature, both on and off the track. With drivers often switching teams, retiring, and new talent hitting the scene, competition is always fierce. So, the next time you’re browsing through your Netflix watchlist, sit back and experience the thrilling world of Formula One with “Drive to Survive,” where every twist and turn has you on the edge of your seat!