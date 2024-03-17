The politics of BNOCs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To BNOC or not to BNOC, that is the question. “Big Names on Campus” are running rampant in the streets of our village, and it’s high time someone explains what’s going on. With a town as small as St Andrews, the once Oxbridge-only label has now expanded to cover half the student body, and in doing so, the lives of BNOCs – who we are, what we do, and what we’re known for – has become the source of recent gossip and changes. As a recently appointed BNOC myself by The Saint, I’m here to explain the who, what, where, when and why of our little village’s BNOCs.

Seemingly on the up and up, @mauricioatstandrews has taken the memeification of St. Andrews in his stride. Boasting almost 2,000 followers, he’s quickly become the Instagram account to follow. Although he has started stepping on a few toes (more on that later), his monopoly of the meme market has soared him to BNOC status faster than any of his flights can take him to St. Moritz during term-time. In an effort to fill his CV (and probably fix his digital footprint), his interview series has become the one-stop shop to all things and everyone BNOC. He’s the St Andrews everyman: making St Andrews memes for the St. Andrews student; part of the polo club; a promoter for every event under the sun; and quintessentially upper-middle class. I know first-hand the meme-makers of St Andrews are already desperately scrambling to fill the hole he’ll leave behind when he graduates – a day not many of us are ready for and are already pre-emptively mourning.

The go-to walking advertisement for the American romanticisation of Scotland, TikTok BNOC Bateman (@shark_bateman) is everyone’s mum’s first port-of-call for all things St Andrews. With sponsorships from most of our town’s places-to-be, Bateman embodies St Andrews’ older sister – whilst being the best Polo Club’s marketing plant I’ve seen. If your parents are asking you to send over photos of St Andrews to flex to their friends, leave the Vic photobooth pictures stuck to your bedroom wall and share>copy link them straight to Bateman’s romantic, rose-tinted reels.

Haven’t yet had your fill of St Andrews tiktokers? I’ve got a quick-stop tour of three more gracing our screens during our mindless procrastination scrolls in the library. Known mostly for her mould-based misery, @auderyinscotland helps us document the sheer atrocities we face with our beloved landlords (and the occasional trip to Spoons in Dundee). In an effort to avoid the influencer voice we’ve seen days-in-life poisoned by, @d1ck5t0mper attempts to show what an actual day-in-the-life of a St Andrews student is, sans voiceover. However, with complete over-saturation of “comedic” content she laughs to herself about, breaking into big-boy numbers has proved difficult. If she didn’t find herself so incredibly funny and maybe slept regular hours, she might have a hope in hell of getting a Skims sponsorship (I am, of course, talking about myself; just in case some of you thought I had a real vendetta against her). Finally, @realstandrews shows us what St Andrews could look like if we weren’t all in a deep, dark depression about deadline season, and actually appreciated the architecture that we’ve all grown to associate with academic anxiety and frigid forecasts.

Two BNOCs who have managed to craft themselves an identity outside of the village are Ramsey Bader and Sam McKnight. Ramsey, with his non-iPhone, actual-camera videography, consistently goes viral on TikTok. By doing so, he’s become the events man in St Andrews. Fashion shows? The Crown filming? Gaudie? He’s got it covered. His fast-paced, fashion-forward editing keeps every video’s engagement skyrocketing as the minutes tick by. You might say he knows St Andrews’ best angles. Sam, on the other hand, boasts over 100,000 followers on his archaeology CV/modelling portfolio otherwise known as his instagram, @gilgamesh_of_uruk__. He’s the kind of BNOC/influencer I think our parents wanted us to be, rather than owning a TikTok account called d*ckstomper (speaking from experience). Sorry, mum – my future lies in memes.

There are, of course, faceless BNOCs hidden amongst us. Bravely stepping up to battle, I will admit that I am one. Capitalising on the memeification of St. Andrews, I run the @outnabout.sta Instagram page, where I get to roleplay as Mauricio without having to pay the repercussions of one of my memes falling flat. It’s a hard job, but at least I can blame it on my co-founder if my digital footprint is held at ransom. Conversely, @dankstandrewsmemes remains anonymous. I used to be part of the inner circle who knew the face behind the screen, but rumour has it the account was sold to an anonymous buyer for a hefty sum. Whoever and wherever you are (on behalf of the student body), please stop reposting Oxbridge memes. It won’t help you get onto one of their Master’s programmes. I’d comment on TikTok’s @standrewspatter, but the only thing that comes to mind is a prayer that they return soon – I don’t know how long I have before I run out of original ideas for content.

Just because we all operate different accounts, does not mean we all live separate lives. In fact, there are many times where we as content creators step on each other’s proverbial toes. Many of us have formed links between ourselves, our pages and thus our content – helping birth other BNOCs in the process. Mauricio and Bateman are both involved with Polo, Mauricio and Ramsey seem close friends, Bateman and I both do days-in-the-life, and Ramsey and Bateman seem to attend similar events and cover their content. Similarly, Mauricio has begun covering St Andrews’ events in the same way Out N About does on both its Instagram and app. It’s perhaps a smaller community than you think, and there’s only so many ideas to go around. But being friends with each other doesn’t always equal smooth sailing.

They say being an influencer comes with a lot of responsibility – I thought being St Andrews-viral excluded me from this because it’s so small, but alas, I was wrong. Recently, Mauricio has spoken up against the Union President’s criticisms of his predecessor, Juan Pablo; doing so very publicly, on a very public platform. It poses the question, even in a village as small as ours, should influencers be freely using their platform to speak up for what they believe? Is there a line BNOCs have to tread in order to keep the proverbial peace, when everyone wants in on their business? This town loves gossip, after all. I know the line well – I had made a TikTok video outlining my views on the University of St Andrews after a question by a stressed mother of an applicant, where I came to the conclusion that unless you were particularly well-off and could guarantee remaining at the top-of-the-class, St Andrews may be more of a flop than a bop. I’ve spoken outwardly about my disdain towards the handling of the housing crisis by the higher-ups, but I’ve done so in regard to my digital footprint. And even when it comes to speaking up for what you believe, at the end of the day we’re still students who have our own personal concerns. My aforementioned video was in the process of going viral – around 150,000 views – when I took it down. I couldn’t have a video deterring people from the university when I was applying for a year abroad at the most competitive placement the Global Office has to offer, when I was trying to come across as the best ambassador possible for St Andrews. It’s about time and place. If I were in fourth year and had just about survived Honours, I probably would have been more vocal.

As I wrap up what I hope has been a helpful insight into the politics of BNOCs, I will remind you that the faces you see on the screen are not always the faces behind it. Naturally, the version of ourselves we present on social media differs from our real selves. But for those of us who have become recognisable around town, we can often feel divorced from the expectations we are given.. Our personas are not necessarily our personality (this is also a slight warning, as I know firsthand that one of the BNOCs isn’t as nice in person as their content suggests). My TikTok and the memes I create feign this sheen of social confidence I certainly don’t have, so if you do recognise me, please don’t whisper and stare, instead, come up and talk to me. After all, my BNOC status is not self-imposed.

But this long-winded, whistlestop tour can only end in one question. What, or who, comes next? Mauricio, Sam and Bateman graduate this summer, and I leave for Berkeley in August. Will Ramsey and Audrey continue to carry the torch? Will non-influencer BNOCs step up to the plate? In St Andrews, it’s anyone’s game.