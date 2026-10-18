The BRCA Gene, Alix Earle, and the Power of Knowing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TW: This article contains references to cancer and illness, this article should be read at the reader’s discretion.

When I sit down to binge watch some trashy reality TV I don’t suspect I will get any health advice, beyond peptides and collagen coffees. So last week, when I was trying desperately to avoid my deadlines, I watched all of Earle Meets World. The show follows the same format as most family reality shows: Alix, her four siblings, parents and step-parents discuss the latest ‘drama’ in their lives in highly orchestrated conversations. There are some incredibly awkward moments, including when Alix’s stepmum discusses how her and Alix’s dad’s relationship started as an affair in front of Alix’s mum. Ultimately the show lacks the out-of-touch humour of The Kardashians but has far more entertainment than Molly-Mae: Behind it All. Finding out if Alix Earle and NFL quarterback Braxton Barrios would get back together did not keep me glued to the screen, but beyond the driest moments of the show there was a storyline which surprised me. Alix and her sister Ashtin get tested for the BRCA2 gene.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes that carry proteins which work to repair damaged DNA. The BRCA2 gene mutation can make carriers more likely to develop certain cancers, including Ovarian and Breast. It’s important to note that many people with the mutation never develop cancer. The unfair thing about cancer is just how random it is; whilst lifestyle choices and environmental factors can of course increase your chances, anyone can be diagnosed with it at any age.

Alix and Ashtin’s mum Alisa was diagnosed with Breast Cancer last year and the aftermath of her diagnosis plays a part in Earle Meets World, as Alix and Ashtin begin to question their own health. This is a struggle I am more than familiar with; last year for Breast Cancer Awareness Month I wrote an article for HerCampus about what I had learnt from my own mother’s battles with Breast Cancer. The last piece of advice I include is to stay vigilant and know your own body. The easiest way to do that is regular breast examinations. Coppafeel!, a British youth-focused breast cancer charity will send you monthly reminders to do a self-examination (they’re seasonally themed which always brings a smile to my face). But for those of us who know our chances of getting cancer are higher than most, it can bring relief to know if we carry the BRCA gene mutations. Gene testing is available on the NHS with restrictions, and if you do carry the gene mutations then earlier mammograms and preventative treatments may be offered to you. The prospect of this testing sounds scary, but it is not meant to cause health anxiety. Testing is reserved for those who have significantly higher chances of cancer diagnoses and aims to provide knowledge about your body rather than creating fear.

Alix and Ashtin met with a genetic tester who revealed that they both did carry the BRCA2 gene mutation. Clearly it was emotional news to take, I can’t imagine the struggle of having to learn this about myself on camera. What struck me about the girls’ response however was Alix’s remark, “at least we know, that’s such a privilege to be able to know”. That is what I believe is important: knowing your body and knowing what’s normal for you. This allows you to spot abnormalities and advocate for yourself. Personally, I’m in the process of undergoing genetic testing to find out if I carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic mutations. But my message is that no matter what your background or family history is, we should all be learning more about our bodies. Check your breasts, coppafeel!, and stay vigilant!