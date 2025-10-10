Drop the link! Why younger women are turning to OnlyFans and what it’s teaching the next generation.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of late, I’ve been a little disappointed with how some influencers have rebranded their platforms. This shift reflects a broader trend of young creators growing up under the public eye and the pressures that come with it. Growing up, I loved watching YouTube influencers like Lil Tay or Piper Rockelle, whose content was fun, loud, and clearly made for kids. Now, if you scroll through their profiles, it’s a completely different story. Lil Tay has become a model for the adult-content platform OnlyFans, and Piper Rockelle has been posting in ways that hint toward a more “adult content” focused career path.

The Influence of Influence

The demographic of these child influencers alone marks how crucial it is to have a conversation with the audience. What kind of message does it send to children viewing these platforms? These influencers, many of whom are teenagers, have built their fame on sharing content with young audiences. Yet, this content becomes harmful when these very same teenage influencers begin to oversexualise themselves.

Not Judging, Just Concerned

I’m not writing from a place of judgment; people are able to do whatever they want for a career, and can express themselves in any way they’d like. I’m here to express concern for the younger, underage girls who idolize these women and romanticise a lifestyle not suited for their age. Platforms such as OnlyFans are often glamorized, especially when creators flaunt luxury lifestyles with big houses, cars, and vacations. These influencers, however, never share about how rare that success actually is within an OnlyFans career. The truth is that only the top percentage of models make that kind of money, and many more struggle with the emotional and social toll that comes with the job.

Illusion of Easy Empowerment

For young girls watching, it can create an illusion that the easiest way to gain attention or financial freedom is to sexualize oneself online. That pressure, while even indirect, shapes how girls think about confidence, success, and self-worth. I’m not saying that influencers like Lil Tay or Piper Rockelle are solely to blame; they’re part of a much larger cultural shift where the line between empowerment and exploitation is constantly being blurred. As platforms reward engagement above all else, young women are tying their worth to how much attention they’re getting online, often by presenting themselves in increasingly sexualized ways. This is why I think it’s important for creators with young audiences to remember who’s watching, and to be mindful of the messages they send, even unintentionally.

A Conversation Worth Having

Maybe the real conversation isn’t about blaming but rather about teaching transparency on social media. For girls growing up in this digital age, confidence shouldn’t come from how many likes and comments they get on an Instagram post; it should come from themselves. That means helping them understand that most of what they see online is carefully curated and often doesn’t reflect real life. If we can encourage more honest conversations about how social media actually works, we can also give girls the tools to navigate these spaces with more confidence.