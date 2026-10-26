This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the weekend, I visited home to recharge myself from a long week, as well as ground myself. I thought it was just another weekend: some slight shopping, mainly being in bed, catching up on homework and sleep. However, my mother decided that we should go and confess. At first, I was hesitant because I didn’t even know what to say or where to start, and confessionals weren’t held at our home parish. However, something in my soul felt it was best to go and confess.

Over some time now, I have been experiencing a lot of resentment, and it has impacted my well-being, relationships, and overall life. I went in with the goal of getting closure, to call on God and ask him to continue to give me strength. As I began my confession, there he was in front of me through the body of the priest. I heard the answers I had been longing for and asking for through all my prayers. Even after all the prayers, I continued to ask God not to give up on me, that my anger isn’t just out of spite, that I have big emotions that sometimes overflow the good ones I have too. And there I was, kneeling on the pew of the bench, looking at the portrait of La Virgen de Guadalupe with all the feelings overflowing.

Thankful, that God always provides that regardless of if you’re a believer or non-believer, there is always a higher power in this universe taking care of you. So please, if you ever feel alone, talk to the universe, ask for a sign, pray, get a blessing, or if you are a believer, count your blessings, because one day you may be one blessing short. Or, you can provide a blessing for someone else.