6 Milestones In Women’s History That Are More Recent Than You Think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

At 8:00 a.m., you grab your bag and head out the door to walk to class. You stride across campus, mentally preparing yourself for the day, already missing your warm bed and dreading sitting through an hourlong lecture, but you remember it’s all for the sake of landing a great job after graduation. As you pass the gym, you remember you have a cycle class later on, so you text your friend to ensure she’s still coming with you. From the outside, this is nothing special — just a regular part of all of our daily routines. But just a few decades ago, women weren’t allowed in gyms. They couldn’t attend college lectures. Their own futures weren’t even in their own hands.

It’s hard to picture it, but the truth is that many of the opportunities women worked so hard to enjoy today — some of which are fundamental rights that modern-day women might even take for granted — were only secured in recent years. While it might be easy to think of women’s rights as a concept from history books, in reality, it’s a process that is still ongoing to this day. From battles for equal pay to power through political representation to recognition of reproductive rights, women continue to fight for full equality in all spheres of our existence.

To prove this point, here are six moments from women’s history that happened way more recently than you might expect.

1967: The First Woman Officially Runs The Boston Marathon

Kathrine Switzer made her mark on women’s history by becoming the first woman to officially run in the Boston Marathon in 1967. Switzer shattered the idea that women were not capable of long-distance running when she registered for the race under the name “K.V. Switzer.” A 20-year-old at the time, Switzer started the race like any other runner, eager to compete and complete the 26.2 miles. However, race official Jock Semple spearheaded brutal harassment toward her throughout the race, attempting to rip Switzer’s bib off in hopes to force her out of her attempt. Despite the pushback from numerous fellow runners, Switzer crossed the finish line in four hours and 20 minutes. Her courage made way for the official inclusion of women in the Boston Marathon in 1972.

1974: Women Could Open Credit Cards Without A Male Co-Signer

Prior to 1974, women were forced to have a male co-signer — whether that was her husband, father, or even son — in order to open a credit card in their name. With the introduction of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, discrimination based on sex or marital status was made illegal in regard to credit decisions. This landmark legislation allowed for women to independently participate in the economy and provided them with a new level of financial freedom, allowing them to be one more step closer to equality.

1981: SCOTUS Got Its First First Woman Justice

After centuries of a male-dominated Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor broke through the barrier by becoming the first female justice to serve on the court in 1981. (Meaning most of our parents were born before there was a woman on SCOTUS.) Her representation on the court was pivotal not only for women, but also for her immense role in shaping American law. Her vote easily became a major deciding factor on cases that previously were not challenged in an all-male court. O’Connor trailblazed through upholding countless legal precedents throughout the cases she heard as her time as the first female justice, and she made way for the future women justices to follow in her footsteps.

2013: Women Were Allowed to Serve in Combat Roles in the U.S. Military

Although women have long served in dangerous positions within the military, it wasn’t until 2013 that the U.S. Department of Defense lifted the ban on women serving in direct combat roles. Prior to this, women were barred from roles within infantry, artillery, and special operations. With this policy change, women were granted the same opportunities as their male counterparts, opening over 200,000 combat positions for women, allowing them to pursue prominent leadership roles and advanced military careers.

2016: The First Woman Was Nominated for President by a Major Political Party

When Hilary Clinton served as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, it was the first time that a woman was nominated for presidency by a major U.S. political party. As a former First Lady, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State, Clinton was significantly qualified for the highest level of leadership, proving that women were capable of holding key roles of political participation. Clinton won the popular vote and reinforced the growing influence of women in national politics through paving the way for young female leaders, aspiring to make their own mark in politics throughout the nation.

2021: The U.S. Got Its First Female Vice President

When Hilary Clinton served as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, it was the first time that a woman was nominated for presidency by a major U.S. political party. As a former First Lady, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State, Clinton was significantly qualified for the highest level of leadership, proving that women were capable of holding key roles of political participation. Clinton won the popular vote and reinforced the growing influence of women in national politics through paving the way for young female leaders, aspiring to make their own mark in politics throughout the nation.