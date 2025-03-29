Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Turning 21 is a huge milestone for personal growth and marks the beginning of a new chapter in life. Here are 21 lessons I’ve learned before turning 21:

1. Self-love

2. Find a passion

3. Quality over quantity

4. be generous

5. asking for help is not a sign of weakness

6. take care of your health

7. have a support system

8. find balance

9. surround yourself with people who uplift you

10. travel, travel, travel

11. be yourself

12. turst your instincts

13. cultivate a better mindset

14. give back to your community

15. grow from your mistakes

16. learn to be independent

17. be more sustainable

18. karama comes around

19. it is okay for people to come and go from your life

20. time is precious

21. embrace change

Devon Nadelstumph

South Carolina '26

Devon Nadelstumph is a Her Campus content creator and editorial member at the South Carolina chapter. She is a mass communications major with a media arts minor at the University of South Carolina. She is expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in June 2026. She is a part of other organizations such as Garnet & Black Magazine, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Zeta Phi Eta, Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), and Gamecock Community Shop. Devon Nadelstumph enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, thrifting, going to the beach, and hiking! She loves meeting friends and is excited to join the Her Campus community!