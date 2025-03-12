The Forgotten Women of History

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter.

March is here, which means it’s time to celebrate Women’s History Month! This month is a powerful reminder of the countless women who have shaped our world through their resilience, innovation, and influence.

Women have played vital roles in every aspect of history, yet many of their contributions remain overlooked. In this article, I’ll be highlighting remarkable but often forgotten women who have made a lasting impact on society, bringing their stories to light.

Science and Medicine

Tsuneko Okazaki, a pioneering Japanese molecular biologist, played a crucial role in advancing DNA replication research alongside her late husband, Professor Reiji Okazaki. Despite her groundbreaking contributions, she was often overshadowed by male colleagues. Her research led to the discovery that “DNA replication involves the discontinuous synthesis of the lagging strand through intermediates now known as ‘Okazaki fragments.’”

Born in 1933 in Nagoya, Japan, Okazaki pursued her studies in biology at Nagoya University, where she met Reiji Okazaki. Together, they conducted revolutionary research that reshaped our understanding of DNA replication.

In 1983, she became Nagoya University’s first female full professor, a significant milestone for women in Japanese science. Throughout her career, Okazaki has been a strong advocate for women in science. Her students describe her as a supportive mentor, and she has acknowledged the challenges she faced as a woman in the early years of her career.

Politics and Activism

Sylvia Rivera was a pioneering American activist who dedicated her life to advocating for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, particularly for transgender people. Born in New York in 1951 and assigned male at birth, Rivera began experimenting with makeup and clothing at a young age, which led to beatings and bullying.

After being attacked in sixth grade, she ran away from home at the age of 11, where she became sexually exploited on the streets. In 1963, Rivera met Marsha P. Johnson, forming a lifelong friendship that significantly shaped her activism.

Despite her contributions, transgender individuals like Rivera were often excluded from the broader gay rights movement, including being discouraged from participating in early Pride parades. In 1973, when denied a speaking role at the Gay Pride Parade, Rivera took the microphone anyway, declaring, “If it wasn’t for the drag queen, there would be no gay liberation movement.”

Her legacy is carried on by the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which works to ensure “all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.”

Sports and Adventure

Alice Coachman made history as the first Black woman from any country to win an Olympic gold medal. Growing up in the segregated South, she faced discrimination and unequal opportunities but used her resilience to inspire generations of Black athletes.

In her childhood, many believed women should not compete in sports, and her father even punished her for pursuing athletics. However, it was her fifth-grade teacher, Cora Bailey, and aunt Carrie Spry who encouraged her to continue running.

By seventh grade, Coachman was already one of the top athletes, regardless of gender, in Albany, Georgia, often training barefoot on dusty roads due to racial segregation that prevented her from accessing proper facilities.

While competing for her high school track team in Albany, Alice Coachman drew the attention of the Tuskegee Institute, where she transferred to finish high school. She continued her studies and athletics at Tuskegee in 1943, earning four national championships in sprinting and high jump.

Despite the delay of the Olympics due to World War II, Coachman’s determination never wavered. In 1948, she shattered the U.S. high jump record despite competing with a back injury. At the London 1948 Olympics, she won the gold medal in high jump, setting a new Olympic record of 5 feet 6 1/8 inches. Coachman became not only the first Black woman to win Olympic gold but also the only American woman to win gold at the 1948 Games.

Let’s continue to honor and elevate the voices of women whose efforts have influenced our world as we commemorate Women’s History Month.

Their stories serve as a reminder of the determination, intelligence, and bravery that have driven achievements in activism, athletics, and science. Make the most of this month by learning about and sharing the histories of underappreciated women.

Which of these three women’s stories resonated with you the most? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU to share how their achievements have inspired you!