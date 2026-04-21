Brewing Connections: Networking with Her Campus SJSU Founder

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the second half of the semester began, members entered the coffee shop in preparation for a date of knowledge and networking with Camy Totah, the founder of SJSU’s chapter.

During the conversation, Totah shared her educational and professional journey, offered valuable career insights for those in the marketing field, and told the story of how the Her Campus SJSU chapter began.

Everyone gathered for the event in the upstairs space of Nirvana Soul, a Black women-owned coffee shop in downtown San Jose known for its creative, inclusive environment where the community can come together.

After grabbing drinks and heading up the stairs, everyone was met by a wide selection of wholesome, elegant salads provided by Goop Kitchen.

Members had a choice between the Everyday Kale & Brussels Salad, the Greenest Green Salad, the Goop Father Italian Chopped Salad, and the Thai Crispy Rice Crunch Salad.

Totah obtained a promo code, “HERCAMPUS20”, for current members of the chapter to get 20% off at Goop Kitchen.

Once everyone had gotten our salads, settled in, and made small talk, it was time for the event to begin.As we all chatted, Totah told the group about the beginnings of Her Campus SJSU.

The SJSU chapter was started as an inclusive and accessible space where women could come together and support one another.

She also highlighted the organization’s role in shaping her career and that of others, saying that the skills and experience Her Campus provides can open many doors.

As the conversation continued, she shared more about her journey. Totah originally studied art in college and developed an interest in marketing and content creation over time.

This led her to found Mull & Muse, a Bay Area–based creative studio and collective.

Mull & Muse uses a people-first approach to help brands and individuals develop their identity and tell their story through photography, content creation, coaching, and marketing.

She also shared valuable career insights with Her Campus members interested in the marketing.Totah heavily emphasized the importance of authenticity and showing the people behind the brand.

She recommended reaching out for coffee chats and connecting with creators or brands to collaborate, as these are effective ways to build a network and gain opportunities.

Totah highlighted the importance of finding a mentor to provide guidance and inspiration. Additionally, she reminded everyone of the importance of preserving your mental health.

At the end of the event, Totah gifted partnership bags to all the Her Campus members, filled with products from Fresh Beauty and Primally Pure.

Fresh Beauty focuses on skincare that feels luxurious yet gentle and natural, setting it apart from many high-end brands. In the bag, everyone received products needed for a simple skincare routine, including lip oil, face cream, and serum.

The bag also included other goodies like a mirror, a gua sha, and hairclips. From Primally Pure, a non-toxic skincare brand, Her Campus members received the Everything Spray, a multipurpose mist that works as a toner, acne treatment, disinfectant, deodorant, and more.

This unique product was created with the goal of simplifying your routines and decreasing the amount of products those need to buy, which makes it suitable for college students.

After the event, some chatted with Totah afterwards to gain some deeper insights on some of the topics that had come up in the conversation.

Being part of the Her Campus SJSU Writer’s team, we were of course curious to hear her opinion on the importance of writing in marketing, as opposed to the more visual side of things.

She stressed the importance of copywriting in marketing, saying that it is important to tell your audience what they want to hear, as well as develop a unique brand voice.

Since being a brand or a creator involves having public social media pages, we were also curious about how we can maintain authenticity, develop our image, and express ourselves genuinely online, while still maintaining boundaries, privacy, and safety.

Totah advised us to choose certain elements of our life we are comfortable sharing, and focus on our niche in terms of what we choose to publicize while keeping other aspects private. In terms of safety, she advised us to simply block anyone problematic or potentially dangerous.

During the event, collaboration was one of the main topics we discussed. But one interesting thing to consider is how your image as a brand or creator is shaped by who you choose to work with.

First of all, Totah suggested that we audit the social media pages or portfolios of people and brands before agreeing to collaborate. She added that an ideal brand usually feels more personal and clearly shows the people behind it.

She also highlighted the importance of sticking to people whose values align with ours, stating that it’s often better to work with a microinfluencer who shares your values than a larger brand that doesn’t.

While we talked about a lot of different things during this event, certain themes kept recurring. In particular, the ideas of authenticity, community, and collaboration stood out.

In a time where soulless capitalism, large corporations, and hustle culture are everywhere you look, it was refreshing to speak to someone who has found a genuine, community-driven, and balanced way to have a career in marketing, and it was inspiring to know that we could do that, too.

Overall, our coffee date with Totah was a very unique and inspirational experience, and we took a lot of important knowledge from it. It was amazing to chat with the person who founded our Her Campus chapter and hear about her journey from the beginning.

She also shared with us a lot of valuable things she has learned through her time in college and her career after graduation, serving as an excellent role model and mentor to us all.

How do you use networking and community to advance your education or career? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!