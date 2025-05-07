The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is undeniable that Gen Z college students are experiencing a mental health crisis, but universities can and must do more than just offer overburdened counseling services. From flexible academic policies to peer-led support systems, real change means embedding mental wellness into the very structure of campus life. A 2020–2021 study spanning 373 American universities revealed that 60% of students met the criteria for at least one mental health condition (Abrams). That figure speaks volumes: we are overwhelmed and overburdened with expectations to succeed, multitask, and manage our lives in an increasingly digital and unstable world. Academic pressure, social disconnection, and post-pandemic uncertainty weigh heavily on students, and university counseling centers—though vital—are often flooded beyond capacity. The result is a vicious cycle: students are left waiting for the support they urgently need, while counselors are overworked and unable to meet demand.

This raises a crucial question: Can universities do more than fund a counseling center?

While campus counseling centers are essential, they should not be the only avenue for addressing mental health needs. There are many simple, effective ways to build mental wellness into the daily structure of student life. Professors can offer flexible deadlines, like seven-day grace windows, set assignment cutoffs for the early evening instead of midnight, or include mental health days in attendance policies. These adjustments may seem small, but they acknowledge students’ humanity and reduce the stressors that often escalate into full-blown mental health crises.

Peer counseling is another underutilized but effective form of mental health support. According to a University of Virginia study, 75% of students turned to a peer in times of crisis, while only 11% sought out professional or university-affiliated support (Abrams). Programs like UVA’s Project RISE and Washington University in St. Louis’ Uncle Joe’s Peer Counseling and Resource Center train students to support one another, easing the strain on traditional counseling services while fostering community and trust (Abrams). For students from marginalized backgrounds, who may not feel safe or understood in clinical settings, peer-based models can be especially transformative. They offer connection, empathy, and culturally relevant care that institutional models often lack.

But expanding mental health resources is only part of the solution. These interventions, while necessary, are ultimately reactionary. If we want to truly support student wellness, we must address the deeper structural issues driving the crisis: systems of competition, perfectionism, financial insecurity, social injustice, and lack of belonging that extend far beyond campus borders. Universities have the opportunity, and responsibility, to confront these root causes, not just accommodate their consequences. This shift will only happen if students speak up, faculty listen, and institutions are held accountable for doing more than the bare minimum.

I write this not as an observer, but as one of the 60%. I’ve lived with chronic anxiety (recently diagnosed as generalized anxiety disorder) since childhood, and the pressures of college only intensified it. Before I began to understand and care for that part of myself—my anxiety—I often felt hopeless and broken. I would look around and wonder why everyone else seemed to be operating at 100% while I was barely scraping by at 50. Even small tasks felt insurmountable. My anxiety drained my motivation and swallowed my sense of meaning. I wasn’t living, I was just trying not to drown.

That journey continues. It will continue, like it does for so many of us learning how to carry the weight of our mental health. While professional counseling has played a crucial role in my healing, so have the many supports outside the walls of any office: peer counseling groups, compassionate faculty, close friends, my partner, and even the kindness of strangers. These are the forces that reminded me I wasn’t alone, even when I felt like I was.

Supporting student mental health requires more than expanding counseling services, it calls for a cultural shift in how universities understand and respond to student needs. By embedding wellness into classrooms, peer networks, and campus policies, institutions can move from reaction to prevention. This moment demands more than sympathy; it demands structural support, sustained empathy, and systemic change. Every student deserves to feel seen, supported, and empowered, not just in crisis, but every day.

If you’re a student, you are not alone, and there are more resources than you might think.

At the University of Scranton, the Counseling Center is located on the 6th floor of O’Hara Hall, across from Hyland Hall on Jefferson Avenue. It offers free, confidential counseling to all enrolled students. No appointments are needed for initial screenings, which are available Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM. The center also hosts peer counseling groups that rotate each semester. Recent offerings include “Understanding and Managing Stress and Anxiety,” “Women’s Support Group,” “Men’s Group,” and “Living in Grief and Healing Together.”

Other campus support networks include the Jane Kopas Women’s Center, the Multicultural Center, the Center for Health Education and Wellness (CHEW), and the Office of Equity and Diversity. These spaces are vital for students seeking community, guidance, and care tailored to their individual experiences.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988.

