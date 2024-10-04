The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Pets are central to our lives. I know there is a huge variety of animals out there, and you are entitled to more than one favorite, but when it comes down to a binary choice, you are either a cat or a dog person.

If you are a friend of mine, you know that I feel unreasonably passionate about this dilemma. I personally have one dog who I love to pieces, but cats truly have my heart (I have two fine felines as well).

It may be presumptuous of me to say that I am an underrepresented minority in this case, but I do believe it to be true. I will now refute some of the common claims I hear for why dogs are better than cats.

Cats Don’t Like Me

The number one complaint that I hear time and time again is that people think that cats are standoffish or hard to interact with. First off, have you ever considered that the feeling is mutual? If you don’t like cats, that’s a good enough reason for them to have some distaste back. But to avoid circular reasoning, I will say that cats have boundaries that you are perhaps ignoring. It’s a hard pill to swallow that Mittens doesn’t always want to be smothered by your hugs and kisses, but she wants personal space just like you.

Dogs have an endless source of energy and are not afraid to violate your boundaries when you’re fast asleep at 2 a.m. as they cry to go out to pee. So if you’re into clinginess and dependency, dogs are for you!

Cats engage in diverse methods of showing their affection. Some may misinterpret this variation as a lack of love for their owner. Some cats are cuddlers and lap-cats, while some are not; just like people.

Nothing compares to the soothing hum of a cat’s purr, not even the dog’s frantic wag. So, though it may be strenuous to build a deeper connection with your cat, it is wholly worth it. When coming to grips with how to uniquely bond with a cat, they can offer a rewarding sense of calm contentment with their owner in the end.

Cats Are Boring

The classic “cat nap” has given cats a bad rap. All cats do is eat, sleep and repeat. Every cat certainly has a different personality, but many are more playful than people anticipate. All the resources out there for dogs can be applicable to cats as well. The cats I’ve interacted with in my life have never turned down a feather-toy, laser pointer or catnip. With an open mind and patience, cats are highly trainable and intelligent creatures. I have been able to train cats to sit, shake, play fetch and walk outside on a harness.

Cats are also one of the most unintentionally comedic animals out there. Funny cat videos dominate the likes of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Cats are known to sleep in hilarious positions, make human-like cries and generally act in unexpected ways that make up the perfect slew of traits for an internet sensation and, of course, your own personal entertainment. Cat’s spontaneity makes for an endless source of delight.

Cats Are Dirty

Even as an owner of two cats, I’ve heard my own father express disgust at crusty, kitty litter paws walking over our dining surfaces. I will say, the same people who are disgusted by cat’s cleaning rituals are the same people that let their dog lick their face with the same tongue it uses to eat its own poop outside. But ewww, cats lick their butthole. Admittedly, the concept of a litter box is less than ideal, but it represents another hallmark of cat greatness: their independence. You will never have to give your cat a hectic bath like your stinky dog demands.

Cats Are A Woman’s Best Friend

I am hesitant to engage in such a dualistic method of thinking, but I think it’s time for cat people to have their moment in a world of dog-lovers. We can all agree that both species add joy to our lives. All I’m saying is it’s no coincidence that the Ancient Egyptians opted to worship cats over our canine companions.