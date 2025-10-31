Loving The Idea Of Me Doesn’t Count!!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s easy to fall for someone who seems to understand you for you, until you realize he’s more in love with the version of you in his head than the actual person you are. It’s not always obvious at first. He says all the right things, compliments you, and tells people how “different” you are from other girls.

But slowly, you start noticing that he likes the highlight reel version of you—the confident, chill, always happy, and not the real, messy, overthinking version who also has bad days. That’s when it should hit you in the face that he doesn’t want you; he wants the idea of you. And this is when you honestly should just get up and leave this man-child.

You can usually tell when it’s happening. He loves the way you look when you’re dressed up, but goes quiet when you show up in sweats. He says he likes your independence, but gets distant when you actually put yourself first.

He’ll flirt like crazy when things are easy, but disappear when things get real and chaotic. It’s like he’s trying to keep things perfect, like a fantasy version of your connection where you don’t have needs, emotions, or opinions that don’t fit his style.

The hardest part is that it can feel very personal. You begin wondering if you should tone yourself down or try to be the version he liked so much at the start. But you shouldn’t have to change yourself just to be loved.

If someone only wants the “easy” parts of you, they don’t deserve access to your whole story. Real love isn’t supposed to feel like a show for others; it’s supposed to feel safe even when you’re not being your best.

At some point, you start realizing it’s not your job to live up to someone’s fantasy. You don’t owe anyone the perfect version of yourself just because that’s what they fell for.

The right person won’t get scared off when you’re stressed, tired, or not acting like your usual self. They’ll actually want to know you on those days, too. And honestly, that’s how you tell the difference between someone who’s intrigued by you and someone who truly sees you.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You stop chasing people who want the simple version of you and start looking for someone who actually likes you, no matter the day. The one who listens when you rant, stays when you’re moody, and doesn’t expect perfection.

Because being liked for the idea of you might feel good for a minute, but being loved for the real you? That lasts.